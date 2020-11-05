Tortilla Market to Witness High CAGR Growth | GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V, PepsiCo Inc., Easy Foods Inc.

The North America region accounted for the highest share in the global tortilla market. The North America, tortilla market is primarily being driven by growing demand for convenience food products among the consumers. Factors such as rapid urbanization, high purchasing power among the customers, and rising participation of women in the workforce and are driving the demand for convenience and easy to prepare food products. This factor has propelled the demand for tortilla and tortilla products such as tortilla chips, taco shells, tostadas, flour tortillas, and corn tortillas.

Moreover, tortillas are considered as a healthy snack alternative and also used in the foodservice industry to produce various products such as wraps. In addition to that, strong performance of the retail sector and product promotions have played a vital role in increasing the sales of tortilla via supermarkets and hypermarkets and convenience stores in this region.

Global Tortilla Market – By Nature

Organic

Conventional

Global Tortilla Market – By Source

Wheat

Corn

Global Tortilla Market – By Product Type

Tortilla chips

Taco shells

Tostadas

Flour tortillas

Corn tortillas

others

Global Tortilla Market – By Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience stores

Online

Others

Global Tortilla Market – By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France Italy United Kingdom Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China Australia India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE Rest of Middle East and Africa

South America Argentina Brazil Rest of South America (SAM)



Major key companies covered in this report:

GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V

PepsiCo Inc.

Easy Foods Inc.

La Tortilla Factory

Liven, S.A.

Ole Mexican Foods Inc.

Catallia Mexican Foods

Aranda’s Tortilla Company, Inc.

Arevalo Tortilleria, Inc.

Azteca Foods, Inc.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Tortilla Market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Tortilla Market segments and regions.

The research on the Tortilla Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Tortilla Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Tortilla Market.

Tortilla Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America

