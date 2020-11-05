Global Pruritus Drug Market Future Challenges And Industry Growth Outlook 2026 | |NeRRe Therapeutics, Menlo Therapeutics, XBiotech, Ipsen Pharma, Novus Therapeutics, Inc, AMOREPACIFIC CORPORATION

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global pruritus drug market are Cara Therapeutics, Enteris BioPharma, NeRRe Therapeutics, Menlo Therapeutics, XBiotech, Ipsen Pharma, Novus Therapeutics, Inc, AMOREPACIFIC CORPORATION, RDD Pharma, Ltd, Pfizer Inc and others.Competitive Analysis:Global pruritus drug market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market.

Market Drivers

Increase prevalence of pruritus worldwide is driving the market growth

Increase special designation from the regulatory authorities is boosting the market growth

High specific demand of novel treatment is accelerating the market growth

Huge financial support to the researchers for developing novel intervention is enhancing the market growth

Market Restraints

Effective treatment is eithers unavailable or unaffordable is restraining the market growth

Patent expiration of branded drugs and introduction of generic version is hindering the market growth

Lack of trained personnel and stringent safety regulations is hampering the market growth

Segmentation: Global Pruritus Drug Market

By Indication

Chronic Kidney Disease associated Pruritus

Chronic Liver Disease associated Pruritus

Atopic Dermatitis Associated Pruritus

Others

By Drugs

Corticosteroids

Antihistamines

Counterirritants

Others

By Routes of Administration

Injectable

Topical

Oral

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Retailers

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

