Global Medical Vacuum System Market Future Challenges And Industry Growth Outlook 2026 | |Atlas Copco AB; Busch Group; ConvaTec Inc.; Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA; Gardner Denver, Inc.; INTEGRA Biosciences AG

Global medical vacuum system market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 1.81 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of various chronic and other infectious diseases.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global medical vacuum system market are Air Techniques; Allied Healthcare Products, Inc.; Atlas Copco AB; Busch Group; ConvaTec Inc.; Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA; Gardner Denver, Inc.; INTEGRA Biosciences AG; Laerdal Medical; Medela AG; Medicop; Olympus Corporation; Precision Medical, Inc.; ZOLL Medical Corporation; Amico Group of Companies; GENSTAR TECHNOLOGIES; EBARA CORPORATION; DEKKER Vacuum Technologies, Inc.; Bgs General Srl among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018, EBARA CORPORATION announced the availability of new models of air-cooled dry vacuum pump branded as “Model EV-PA”. The product line finds its usage in analytical instruments, medical equipment along with food & coating industrial environment, creating a cleaner vacuumed environment for users

In November 2018, Busch Group announced that they had finalized a strategic cooperation agreement with Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AB with the deal finalized for purchase, sale, IT support and research & development for the company’s expertise portfolios. This agreement will result in expansion of technologies and product portfolios already available to the customers of their organizations

Market Drivers

Increasing volume and usage of diagnostic imaging processes is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market

Presence of strict regulatory presence and mandates for the utilization of these systems is expected to boost the market growth

Innovations and advancements in technology for these systems is expected to propel the growth of the market

Rising prevalence of surgical procedures being carried out with utilization of these systems is another factor boosting the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Large levels of financial costs associated with the acquisition of these products is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Concerns regarding various complications and requirement of significant amount of resources for its operation and maintenance is expected to hinder the market growth

Segmentation: Global Medical Vacuum System Market

By Product Type

Standalone

Centralized

Portable & Compact

Accessories

Others

By Pump Type

Dual-Pump

Tri-Pump

Four-Pump

By Technology

Oil-Sealed Rotary Vane Technology

Dry Rotary Vane Technology

Dry Claw Vacuum Pump Technology

Oil-Sealed Liquid Ring Technology

Water-Sealed Liquid Ring Technology

By Application

Therapeutic Applications Anesthesiology Wound Care Gynecology Dental

Pharma-Biotech Manufacturing

Diagnostic Applications

Research Applications

By End-User

Hospitals, Surgical Centers & Ambulatory Care Centers

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Manufacturers

Diagnostic Laboratories

Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

