Global Medical Vacuum System Market Future Challenges And Industry Growth Outlook 2026 | |Atlas Copco AB; Busch Group; ConvaTec Inc.; Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA; Gardner Denver, Inc.; INTEGRA Biosciences AG

Global medical vacuum system market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 1.81 billion by 2026
Global medical vacuum system market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 1.81 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of various chronic and other infectious diseases.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global medical vacuum system market are Air Techniques; Allied Healthcare Products, Inc.; Atlas Copco AB; Busch Group; ConvaTec Inc.; Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA; Gardner Denver, Inc.; INTEGRA Biosciences AG; Laerdal Medical; Medela AG; Medicop; Olympus Corporation; Precision Medical, Inc.; ZOLL Medical Corporation; Amico Group of Companies; GENSTAR TECHNOLOGIES; EBARA CORPORATION; DEKKER Vacuum Technologies, Inc.; Bgs General Srl among others.
Key Developments in the Market:
- In December 2018, EBARA CORPORATION announced the availability of new models of air-cooled dry vacuum pump branded as “Model EV-PA”. The product line finds its usage in analytical instruments, medical equipment along with food & coating industrial environment, creating a cleaner vacuumed environment for users
- In November 2018, Busch Group announced that they had finalized a strategic cooperation agreement with Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AB with the deal finalized for purchase, sale, IT support and research & development for the company’s expertise portfolios. This agreement will result in expansion of technologies and product portfolios already available to the customers of their organizations
Market Drivers
- Increasing volume and usage of diagnostic imaging processes is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market
- Presence of strict regulatory presence and mandates for the utilization of these systems is expected to boost the market growth
- Innovations and advancements in technology for these systems is expected to propel the growth of the market
- Rising prevalence of surgical procedures being carried out with utilization of these systems is another factor boosting the growth of the market
Market Restraints
- Large levels of financial costs associated with the acquisition of these products is expected to restrict the growth of the market
- Concerns regarding various complications and requirement of significant amount of resources for its operation and maintenance is expected to hinder the market growth
Segmentation: Global Medical Vacuum System Market
By Product Type
- Standalone
- Centralized
- Portable & Compact
- Accessories
- Others
By Pump Type
- Dual-Pump
- Tri-Pump
- Four-Pump
By Technology
- Oil-Sealed Rotary Vane Technology
- Dry Rotary Vane Technology
- Dry Claw Vacuum Pump Technology
- Oil-Sealed Liquid Ring Technology
- Water-Sealed Liquid Ring Technology
By Application
- Therapeutic Applications
- Anesthesiology
- Wound Care
- Gynecology
- Dental
- Pharma-Biotech Manufacturing
- Diagnostic Applications
- Research Applications
By End-User
- Hospitals, Surgical Centers & Ambulatory Care Centers
- Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Manufacturers
- Diagnostic Laboratories
- Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes
By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
