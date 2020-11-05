Nvidia should bring GeForce NOW to iOS via Safari; Fortnite is one of the titles in the catalog

Released in 2015 as an exclusive SHIELD device, Nvidia GeForce NOW is Nvidia’s cloud-based game streaming solution. The service was extended to other platforms from 2018, when it received a PC version, and can now be used on Android, which got a dedicated app late last year.

GeForce NOW debuted on macOS earlier this year, making it a great option for anyone who owns a Mac but doesn’t want to ditch gaming, and is available even on Chromebooks. Among all the supported platforms, one important system is missing: iOS. Famous for its restrictions, Apple’s smartphone operating system pushed services like this for a long time, until it recently gave in to pressure from developers.

Streaming platforms like Xbox Cloud Gaming and GeForce NOW can now run on iOS, but they are expected to list all of their games on the App Store, a standard widely criticized by several companies. So, to get around these rules, Nvidia intends to make its service available through the Safari browser, as reported by the BBC.

According to the news portal, the GPU giant already has a working Safari version and is expected to officially announce it by the end of the year. Contacted by the website, a spokesperson for Nvidia declined to comment on the matter, so treat the information with some caution.

If it is indeed made available on iOS, GeForce NOW may end up causing an old controversy, since Fortnite is one of the titles available in your library. The game developed by Epic Games is the backbone of a legal battle between the producer and Apple, with the conflict set to last for a long time. Considering that transactions must be fully available through GeForce NOW, it will be interesting to see how the Cupertino giant handles this situation.