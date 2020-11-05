Attack in Vienna: gave “clear indications of danger”

Vienna (dpa) – Investigators say the 20-year-old Viennese assassin was part of a radical Islamist network that extends beyond Austria.

In addition to two arrests in Switzerland, new measures are underway in another country, Interior Minister Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) said in Vienna on Thursday, without giving details. “The fight against the alleged accomplices, the co-partisans, the terrorist network is far from over and is being carried out with all the severity,” he declared. Among the 15 people arrested to date, several suspects with relevant previous convictions are believed to be.

Three days after the attack, which left four dead and more than 20 injured, parliament held a special session to debate the investigators’ omissions. Above all, the opposition accused Chancellor Sebastian Kurz’s conservative ÖVP of transfer of responsibility. “Four people died, although the authorities had clear indications that the terrorist poses a threat,” said Pamela Rendi-Wagner, head of the SPÖ. Slovak police had warned colleagues in Vienna that the IS sympathizer wanted to obtain ammunition for a Kalashnikov assault rifle in Bratislava in July.

Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has once again seen the responsibility of justice. “Very few people can understand that someone who wanted to join ISIS in Syria should be released early from prison and can live largely undisturbed among us simply because he falsely claims to have turned away from terror “he said.

“He was put to the test for three years under strict conditions,” said Justice Minister Alma Zadič of the Green Coalition partner. The 20-year-old was released on parole in December 2019. This is the only way mandatory support for Derad’s deradicalization program has been possible, according to the Justice Department. The prison informs the constitutional protection authorities before such release.

His probation officer never gave the whole story of the abuser’s extreme attitude, said Derad co-founder Moussa Al-Hassan Diaw of the German news agency in Vienna. “There was no deception because our employee never said the man was de-radicalized.” The Derad network has been supporting detainees at risk of radicalization for the Ministry of Justice since 2016.

Diaw told the DPA that the 20-year-old had changed, according to his supervisor, and doubts grew as to whether he believed enough himself. Some of those affected then prayed more intensely, while others took action or wanted to leave their lives. The supervisor recorded it in one of his last reports to the judicial authorities before the act. “He noticed these things. What no one has noticed is that he plans to commit a bloody act in the coming days before the lockdown begins. “

In the case of the attempted ammunition purchase, Austrian police reacted on September 10, according to an internal document from the Slovak Interior Ministry. As a result, the potential buyer was identified as being “likely” the last killer, including his criminal record. Authorities handed over the car in which he and a passenger were traveling to the mother of a 21-year-old known for his “positive attitude towards jihad and Islamic State”.

The 20-year-old’s attempt to buy ammunition should as a rule at least lead to a review of his probation by the public prosecutor, the justice ministry said on request. Vienna Police Chief Gerhard Pürstl said on Thursday authorities were checking Slovak evidence of the identity of the potential buyer. “We think we’ve done a good job here,” he said.

An “independent commission of inquiry” from the Minister of Justice and the Minister of the Interior is expected to shed light on the outstanding issues. “It is the commission that is supposed to bring clarity and now is not the time to draw any conclusive conclusions about the mistakes that were made and where,” Nehammer said. He promised to present all stages in a transparent and public way.

There is already talk of reforming the protection of the constitution. The Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution and the Fight against Terrorism suffered considerable damage for various reasons. This damage needs to be repaired, Kurz said. The BVT, founded in 2002, analyzes, among other things, the threats of radical Islamism and right-wing extremism. At least since 2018, when FPÖ politician Herbert Kickl was Home Secretary, the BVT has fallen into twilight. The foreign secret services have kept their distance.

Authorities presented further details on the operation on Thursday. Thus, after the 8 p.m. emergency call, the author was set on fire by a patroller three minutes later. After the 20-year-old was killed by special forces at 8:09 p.m., a robot first examined the man’s corpse because he appeared to be wearing an explosive belt, the chief said. senior police authority, Franz Ruf. The authorities have denied media reports that a raid was planned against the author and those arrested.