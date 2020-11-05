FaceApp 4.0 adds the ability to use age filter in videos

Famous for allowing users to easily change their photos using their smartphones using artificial intelligence, the FaceApp app is getting a new update for smartphones that promises to go viral again on the web. social networks.

According to information published by the AndroidHeadlines team, the version identified as FaceApp 4.0 will bring as the main novelty the possibility of using artificial intelligence to create an old version for videos, similar to what we already know for photos. .

Also according to the website, it will be possible to use the free Young, Old, Smile, Upset and Hipster filters as well as the additional Hollywood, Makeup and Kiss filters that are offered to subscribers, which are available to those who subscribe to the monthly plan. (US $ 5), annual ($ 30) or lifetime ($ 50).

Regarding how the novelty works, the website indicated that in general the filters work very well but some inconsistencies were observed, with a particular emphasis on the difficulty of understanding the user’s beard which was not clear if this was indeed a failure in the application. or some other related issue.

Either way, it’s always worth remembering that using apps like FaceApp can be a blank check for sharing your data, which needs to be properly weighed by users before installing the. app on their device.

For now, the cited version has not yet been officially seen on the Google Play Store but it is expected that in the coming days, the update in question will be officially delivered to users around the world.