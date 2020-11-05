Braun is no longer Managing Director of Löwen Braunschweig

Braunschweig (dpa) – Surprisingly, Oliver Braun is no longer managing director and sporting director of Basketball Löwen Braunschweig, the Premier League club announced three days before the season opener against EWE Baskets Oldenburg.

Long-time managing director Braun returned to Braunschweig in early July and took over from Sebastian Schmidt. As Lower Saxony was now announcing, it was already clear at the time that Braun only received permission from his employer Volkswagen AG to help in Braunschweig for a short time.

“There were quite a few construction sites, but in almost four months we achieved a lot together and got off to a good start,” said Braun. His successor should be presented soon. Braun is expected to play an important role in the future supervisory board. “We look forward to continuing to work closely with him as a member of our future supervisory board,” said NBA star Dennis Schröder, who is the lion’s sole shareholder.