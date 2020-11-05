Point of Care Test Market to Emerging Growth Analysis, Future Demand and Business Opportunities 2027

Point of Care Test Market by Application (Blood Glucose Testing, Infectious Diseases Testing, Cardiac Markers Testing, Coagulation Testing, Blood Gas & Electrolyte Testing, Pregnancy & Fertility Testing, Tumour Markers Testing, Cholesterol Testing and Urinalysis) and by End Users (Hospitals, Diagnostics Centres and Others) – Europe Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020-2027

The global market size of Point of Care Test is $XX million in 2019 with XX CAGR, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2027 with a CAGR of XX% from 2020 to 2027.

Point of care test or POCT is the diagnostics test done with the help of electronic and non-electronic devices. It replaces several laboratory and clinical experiments, hence decrease the turnaround time required for the tests. The prime factors that drive the market growth are the rise in demand for POCT among patients, increase in the disposable income and rapid increase in medical tourism in Europe. However, lack of awareness about POC tests restraint the market growth. Moreover, increasing technological developments in the field of POC tests will offer lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

The report segments the market on the basis of applications, end users and countries.

Based on application, the market is segmented into blood glucose testing, infectious diseases testing, cardiac markers testing, coagulation testing, blood gas and electrolyte testing, pregnancy and fertility testing, tumour markers testing, cholesterol testing and urinalysis.

Based on end users, then market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostics centres and others.

Based on country, the market is segmented in France, U.K, Italy, Spain, Germany and rest of Europe.

The Major Key Players Are:

Alere, F Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, Lifescan Inc., Becton, Dickenson and Company (BD), Affymetrix Inc. (ThermoFisher Scientific Inc.), Agilent Technologies, Danaher Corporation, BioMerieux S.A and Nova Biomedical.

