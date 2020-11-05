Global Healthcare Information Exchange (HIE) Solutions Market Comprehensive Insights 2020– 2027||Cerner Corporation, Open Text Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation., Infor, NXGN Management, LLC, Orion Health group of companies

HEALTHCARE INFORMATION EXCHANGE (HIE) SOLUTIONS MARKET IS EXPECTED TO GAIN MARKET GROWTH IN THE FORECAST PERIOD OF 2020 TO 2027. DATA BRIDGE MARKET RESEARCH ANALYSES THE MARKET TO GROW AT A CAGR OF 9.65% IN THE ABOVE-MENTIONED FORECAST PERIOD.

The major players covered in the healthcare information exchange (HIE) solutions market report are Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, Cerner Corporation, Open Text Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation., Infor, NXGN Management, LLC, Orion Health group of companies, Arcadia Solutions, LLC, CareEvolution, Inc., Oracle, Optum, Inc, eClinicalWorks, IBM Corporation, McKesson Corporation, InterSystems Corporation, among other domestic and global players.

To gain information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and their key strategies. Key parameters which are driving this market and restraining its growth To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the “Healthcare Information Exchange (HIE) Solutions” and its commercial landscape What all challenges manufacturers will face as well as new opportunities and threats faced by them. Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

Global Healthcare Information Exchange (HIE) Solutions Market Scope and Market Size

By Setup Type

(Private HIE, Public HIE),

Type

(Directed Exchange, Query-Based Exchange, Consumer-Mediated Exchange),

Implementation Model

(Hybrid Model, Centralized/Consolidated Models, Decentralized/Federated Model),

Application

(Web Portal Development, Workflow Management, Secure Messaging, Internal Interfacing, Others),

Solutions

(Portal Centric, Messaging Centric, Platform Centric),

End- Users

(Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers, Pharmacies),

Component

(Enterprise Master Person Index, Healthcare Provider Directory, Record Locator Service, Clinical Data Repository, Other),

Country

(U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

In-depth analysis of the market

Strategic recommendations in key business sections in light of the market estimations. Market share and size of all the foremost industry players. The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Healthcare Information Exchange (HIE) Solutions Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the Healthcare Information Exchange (HIE) Solutions market Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of Healthcare Information Exchange (HIE) Solutions across Global.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

