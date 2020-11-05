Osteosynthesis Devices Market Overview With Detailed Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Forecast To 2027

Osteosynthesis Devices Market by Device Type [Internal (Screws & Plates, Wires & Pins, Intramedullary Rods & Nails, and Spinal Fixation Devices) and External (Fracture Fixation Devices, Bone Lengthening Devices, and Ilizarov Device) Material (Degradable and Non-degradable) – Global Opportunity and Forecast, 2020-2027

The global market size of Osteosynthesis Devices is $XX million in 2019 with XX CAGR, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2027 with a CAGR of XX% from 2020 to 2027.

Osteosynthesis is the reduction and internal fixation of a bone fracture with an implant that is usually made of metal. The surgical procedure is performed by employing an open or per cutaneous approach to the fractured bone. The increasing prevalence of bone fractures worldwide creates a need for osteosynthesis devices.

The report segments the osteosynthesis devices market on the basis of device type, material, and geography.

On the basis of device type, the market is categorized into internal and external. The internal segment is further categorized into screws & plates, wires & pins, intramedullary rods & nails, and spinal fixation devices. The external segment is divided into fracture fixation devices, bone lengthening devices, and ilizarov device.

Based on material, the market is segmented into degradable and non-degradable.

The geographic breakdown and deep analysis of each of the aforesaid segments has been covered for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The Major Key Players Are:

Johnson and Johnson, Smith & Nephew Plc, Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Globus Medical, Inc., GS Medical, LLC, Life Spine, Inc., MicroPort Orthopedics, Inc., Nosteo SAS, and Precision Spine, Inc., and others

