Connected home: Xiaomi announces a new IoT platform based on NuttX OS

rej November 5, 2020

Xiaomi has just announced its new IoT software based on the NuttX OS system at the MIDC 2020 – Mi Developer Conference. Dubbed Xiaomi Vela, the new system promises to integrate all of China’s Internet of Things solutions in one place to facilitate use and communication between these devices.

According to Fan Dian, general manager of the IoT platform at Xiaomi, Vela will be compatible with multiple devices such as exercise monitors, smart speakers and even smart watches from the start. Compatibility with other smart electronic devices such as security cameras and sensors of this type is expected to arrive in the future.

Basically the system has the base of NuttX OS in its kernel, which is responsible for the most basic functions of the system, device drivers and general management, while the customization goes to the more superficial layers of the system such as Vela Application Framework, which has different characteristics depending on the device.

That said, the system will be made up of 3 layers: the NuttX core, the developer tools, and the Vela upper framework, which we mentioned above.

