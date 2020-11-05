Hydroxyapatite Market 2020-2027 | Growing Demand from Developing Economies to Boost the Market Growth

According to the report, the global hydroxyapatite industry was estimated at $2.46 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to hit $3.65 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Increase in demand for bone transplants and bone grafting, rise in disposable income, and advancements in R&D fuel the growth of the global hydroxyapatite market. On the other hand, high cost of implants restrains the growth to some extent. However, innovations in product development are expected to create multiple opportunities in the industry.

Download Sample Report with Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5106

COVID-19 impact-

The COVID-19 outbreak has significantly impacted the global hydroxyapatite market. Dental practices all over the world are only seeing emergency patients, which has resulted in unprecedented revenue declines across the sector.

Moreover, disruptions in the supply chain have resulted into downswing in the manufacturing of orthopedic implants and dental care products.

The micro-sized segment to dominate by 2027-

Based on type, the micro-sized segment contributed to more than half of the global hydroxyapatite market share in 2019, and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2027, owing to the mounting demand for prosthetic surgeries and dental surgeries. The nano-sized segment, on the other hand, would register the fastest CAGR of 5.5% till 2027. This is due to the presence of its unique properties, such as the ability to chemically bond with bones and form no toxicity or inflammation after implants.

The orthopedic segment to maintain the dominant share-

Based on application, the orthopedic segment accounted for around two-fifths of the global hydroxyapatite market revenue in 2019, and is expected to retain its dominance by 2027. This is attributed to the increasing demand for hydroxyapatite in medical device coating for knee and hip surgeries. Simultaneously, the plastic surgery segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.6% throughout the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for hydroxyapatite in facial plastic surgeries.

North America garnered the major share in 2019 –

Based on geography, North America generated the major share in 2019, holding around two-fifths of the global hydroxyapatite market. This is attributed to rise in demand for hydroxyapatite in ocular implants, non-integrated implants, and dental surgeries in countries such as the U.S. and Canada. At the same time, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.5% during the study period. This is due to increase in disposable income of people in emerging countries, such as China and India, and new investments across Japan and China in advanced coating and material manufacturing.

Key players in the industry-

Sofsera

Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials

Granulab (M) Sdn Bhd.

Cam Bioceramics

Zimmer Biomet

Aps Materials

Fluidinova

Cg Bio Inc

Taihei Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd.

Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/hydroxyapatite-market/purchase-options

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter