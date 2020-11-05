Generic Drugs Market Insights 2020: Top Impacting Factors, Growth Analysis and Industry Predictions

Generic Drugs Market by Product Type (Simple Generics, Super Generics, and Biosimilars); by Application (Cardiovascular Products, Anti-Infective Drugs, Anti-Arthritis Drugs, Central Nervous System Drugs, Anti-Cancer Drugs, and Respiratory Products); and Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Pharmacies, Private Clinics, Drug Stores, and Retail Pharmacies) – Global Opportunities and Industry Forecasts, 2020-2027

The global market size of SGeneric Drugs is $XX million in 2019 with XX CAGR, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2027 with a CAGR of XX% from 2020 to 2027.

Generic drugs are drugs with the chemical makeup of a drug equivalent to an existing branded drug. These drugs are cheaper and equivalent to branded drugs in dosage, strength, route of administration, quality, performance, and application. Generic drugs are subjected to government regulations in various countries rather than being associated with a particular company.

The global generic drugs market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, distribution channel, and region.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into simple generics, super generics, and biosimilars.

Based on application the market is divided into cardiovascular products, anti-infective drugs, anti-arthritis drugs, central nervous system drugs, anti-cancer drugs, respiratory products, and others.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into hospitals, pharmacies, private clinics, drug stores, retail pharmacies, and others.

Geographically, the market has been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The Major Key Players Are:

Abbott Laboratories, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., ALLERGAN, Sandoz International GmbH, Mylan N.V., STADA Arzneimittel AG, Baxter International Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., and Pfizer Inc.

