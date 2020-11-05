Xbox Series X: The Witcher 3’s features load almost instantly, even without optimization

We are less than a week away from the arrival of the next generation of consoles, and now Sony and Microsoft are finally allowing the release of the latest details of their new platforms. Today it was Xbox that released its first reviews, along with a slew of new gameplay videos demonstrating the power of the mighty Series X.

One of the games that has garnered the most attention is The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. As a video posted by youtuber rubhen925 shows, the game loading is almost instantaneous. The content creator used the game’s fast travel system for a relatively long distance, which is time consuming in the current generation. On the Xbox Series X, the results are truly impressive.

On #Xbox Series X, even without optimization, fast travel in The Witcher 3 is FAST. pic.twitter.com/mc4vEBjVd6

– Xbox News (@_XboxNews) November 2, 2020

Thanks to the SSD with 2.4Gb / s read speeds, the game doesn’t even display the loading screen, showing the rendered map for a moment, the process taking about 2 seconds to complete loading.

The situation is even more respectable when you take into account that The Witcher 3 runs via backward compatibility and is not optimized to take advantage of the Xbox Velocity architecture of the Xbox Series X. The title will receive a release improved for the new generation in the year. next.





The Xbox Series X, along with its smaller brother Xbox Series S, will hit the market on Tuesday, November 10, including in Brazil. Both recently suffered a price drop due to tax cuts, so the more powerful device is priced at R $ 4,599, while the most basic console costs R $ 2,799.