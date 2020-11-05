International

Xbox Series X: The Witcher 3’s features load almost instantly, even without optimization

rej November 5, 2020

We are less than a week away from the arrival of the next generation of consoles, and now Sony and Microsoft are finally allowing the release of the latest details of their new platforms. Today it was Xbox that released its first reviews, along with a slew of new gameplay videos demonstrating the power of the mighty Series X.

Software October 29

Windows October 29

One of the games that has garnered the most attention is The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. As a video posted by youtuber rubhen925 shows, the game loading is almost instantaneous. The content creator used the game’s fast travel system for a relatively long distance, which is time consuming in the current generation. On the Xbox Series X, the results are truly impressive.

On #Xbox Series X, even without optimization, fast travel in The Witcher 3 is FAST. pic.twitter.com/mc4vEBjVd6

– Xbox News (@_XboxNews) November 2, 2020

Thanks to the SSD with 2.4Gb / s read speeds, the game doesn’t even display the loading screen, showing the rendered map for a moment, the process taking about 2 seconds to complete loading.

The situation is even more respectable when you take into account that The Witcher 3 runs via backward compatibility and is not optimized to take advantage of the Xbox Velocity architecture of the Xbox Series X. The title will receive a release improved for the new generation in the year. next.


The Xbox Series X, along with its smaller brother Xbox Series S, will hit the market on Tuesday, November 10, including in Brazil. Both recently suffered a price drop due to tax cuts, so the more powerful device is priced at R $ 4,599, while the most basic console costs R $ 2,799.

rej

Related Articles

October 28, 2020
69

Galaxy Space could be Samsung’s new line of virtual reality glasses

October 30, 2020
12

Global Cold Mix Asphalt Additives Market Research Report 2020 | Huntsman, Dow, Evonik, Engineered Additives, Arkema Group, Kraton Performance Polymers, and more

October 12, 2020
16

2020 Big Data in Oil and Gas Market Report- Growth, Current Scenario and Future Aspect Analysis by 2026

Premium Self-tanning Products Market
October 13, 2020
8

Premium Self-tanning Products Market is set to grow at Double Digit CAGR During 2020–2028  in Worldwide with Prominent Key Players: Luna Bronze,REBLX,TAN-LUXE,Josie Maran Cosmetics,PZ Cussons Beauty LLP,Tan Towel International Pty Ltd,James Read

Close