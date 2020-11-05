Cloud Billing Market Analysis 2020 Global Insights, Size, Type, Industry Demand, Growth Rate, Opportunity, Top Manufacturers, Current Trends, Forecast 2025

Global Cloud Billing Market 2020 is an all-inclusive, proficient report provides an in-detail analysis of extensive drivers, challenges, restraints, opportunities, present market trends and approach influencing the Cloud Billing industry together with projections and forecast to 2025. Cloud Billing research study covers processing technique, investment plan, services as well as network management. The report additionally predicts future growth of the Cloud Billing market across the globe by integrating the information with relevant findings.

“The global cloud billing market size to grow at a CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period”

MarketsandMarkets estimates the global cloud billing market size would grow from USD 3.0 billion in 2020 to USD 6.5 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.6% during the forecast period. The growth of the cloud billing market can be attributed to the increasing adoption of IoT, cloud computing, analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and other technologies.

The cloud billing market comprises major solution providers: Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), Salesforce(US), Zuora(US), Aria System(US), BillingPlatform(US), Recurly(US), Jamcracker(US), Cerillion(UK), CGI(Canada), ConnectWise(US), Zoho(India), AppDirect(US), CloudBilling(Netherlands), Chargebee(US), RecVue(US), Cloud Assert(US), CloudXchange.io(India), and Chargify(US). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the cloud billing market with their company profiles, recent developments, COVID-19 developments, and key market strategies.

The private cloud deployment type is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The private cloud deployment model enables a company to have better control over its data and reduce risks, such as data loss and issues related to regulatory compliance. The private cloud is used in banking and financial institutions, large enterprises, and government organizations, where only authorized users can access the system. The demand for private cloud deployments by enterprises with compliance concerns is due to its security and control benefits. Service providers offering hosted private clouds help ensure the essentials of compliance with regulations, such as HIPAA and PCI, are met.

This report presents the worldwide Cloud Billing Market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2015-2020 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Major Points from Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Introduction To Covid-19

1.2 Covid-19 Health Assessment

Figure 1 Covid-19: Global Propagation

Figure 2 Covid-19 Propagation: Select Countries

1.3 Covid-19 Economic Assessment

Figure 3 Revised Gross Domestic Product Forecasts For Select G20 Countries In 2020

1.3.1 Covid-19 Economic Impact—Scenario Assessment

Figure 4 Criteria Impacting The Global Economy

Figure 5 Scenarios In Terms Of Recovery Of The Global Economy

1.4 Objectives Of The Study

1.5 Market Definition

1.5.1 Inclusions And Exclusions

1.6 Market Scope

1.6.1 Market Segmentation

1.6.2 Regions Covered

1.6.3 Years Considered For The Study

1.7 Currency Considered

Table 1 United States Dollar Exchange Rate, 2017–2019

1.8 Stakeholders

1.9 Summary Of Changes

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

Figure 6 Cloud Billing Market: Research Design

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Breakup Of Primary Interviews

Figure 7 Breakup Of Primary Interviews: By Company Type, Designation, And Region

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Data Triangulation

2.3 Market Size Estimation

Figure 8 Cloud Billing Market: Top-Down And Bottom-Up Approaches

Figure 9 Market Size Estimation Methodology—Approach 1 (Top-Down): Revenue Of Vendors Offering Cloud Billing Solution And Services

Figure 10 Market Size Estimation Methodology—Approach 2 (Bottom-Up): Revenue Of Vendors From Billing Type

2.4 Company Evaluation Matrix Methodology

Figure 11 Company Evaluation Matrix: Criteria Weightage

2.5 Research Assumptions

Table 2 Assumptions For The Study

2.6 Limitations Of The Study

3 Executive Summary

Figure 12 Solutions Segment To Hold Higher Market Share In 2020

Figure 13 North America To Account For Highest Market Share In 2020

Figure 14 Public Cloud Segment To Hold Higher Market Share In 2020

And More…

