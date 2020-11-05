Patient Monitoring Devices Market Forecast 2025: Overview, Industry Demand, Growth Opportunity, Top Players, Size, Type, Cost, Applications and Trends

Global Patient Monitoring Devices Market 2020 is an all-inclusive, proficient report provides an in-detail analysis of extensive drivers, challenges, restraints, opportunities, present market trends and approach influencing the Patient Monitoring Devices industry together with projections and forecast to 2025. Patient Monitoring Devices research study covers processing technique, investment plan, services as well as network management. The report additionally predicts future growth of the Patient Monitoring Devices market across the globe by integrating the information with relevant findings.

Technological advancements and new product launch to drive the growth of the global patient monitoring devices market.”

The patient monitoring devices market is projected to reach USD 55.1 billion by 2025 from USD 36.4 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. Growth of the market is mainly attributed to the technological advancements; increasing incidences of infectious diseases, and growing public and private investments, funding, and grants are driving the global patient monitoring devices market.However, complex regulatory frameworks that delay the approval of new patient monitoring devices is expected to challenge market growth to a certain extent.

Top players in the patient monitoring devices market include: Abbott Laboratories (US), HILL-ROM HOLDINGS, INC. (US), Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (US), OMRON Corporation (Japan), Masimo Corporation (US), Compumedics Limited (Australia), Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. (China), Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan), Natus Medical (US), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), GE Healthcare (US), Getinge AB (Sweden), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Dexcom, Inc. (US), Nonin (US), BIOTRONIK (Germany), SCHILLER (Switzerland), and BioTelemetry, Inc. (US), among others.

Research Coverage

This report studies the patient monitoring devices market based on product, end user, and region. It also covers the factors affecting market growth,analyzes the various opportunities and challenges in the market, and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, the report analyzes micro markets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to five main regions (and the respective countries in these regions).

The report will enable established firms as well as entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would help them to garner a larger market share. Firms purchasing the report could use one or a combination of the below-mentioned strategies for strengthening their market presence.

