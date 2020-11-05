Biden misses condition – nervousness grows in US

Washington (AP) – Two days after the US presidential election, challenger Joe Biden has a good chance of winning the election, but they are much lower for incumbent President Donald Trump.

In the still undecided states of Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia and Nevada, election officials counted the votes 24 hours a day. Demonstrations, some violent, erupted Wednesday night in New York, Portland, Detroit, Chicago and Philadelphia.

A victory in one state would give Biden the required majority of 270 votes in the Electoral College. Trump needs a majority in all four states – if Biden’s previous result is confirmed in Arizona. In several states, Trump’s campaign team has sent lawyers to file lawsuits to prevent the impending defeat through legal means.

According to calculations by the AP news agency and the Fox News television channel, Biden has so far obtained the votes of 264 voters. Other media such as CNN and the New York Times only saw Biden with 253 votes. The reason is that they do not yet consider the state of Arizona to be decided. Thursday afternoon (CET), according to polls by the AP News Agency and the Edison Research Institute, the situation was as follows:

PENNSYLVANIA (20 votes for the electoral assembly):

Trump’s lead diminished as the number of absent votes increased. More recently, with an estimated 89%, it was 50.5% for Trump and 48.2% for Biden.

NORTH CAROLINA (15 votes):

There is still no ruling in the East Coast state either. With an estimated count of 95%, Trump was 50.1% ahead of Biden (48.7%). In North Carolina, postal votes received by November 12 are also counted.

GEORGIA (16 votes):

In the southern state, there is a very close head-to-head race for the majority. When 96% of the votes were counted, Trump was leading with 49.6%, Biden came up for now with 49.2%. Importantly, the votes in the greater Atlanta area had yet to be counted – traditionally a stronghold of Biden’s Democratic Party.

NEVADA (6 voices):

There, Biden led with a count of around 86% with 49.3% ahead of Trump (48.7%).

In Arizona, the Trump camp remained hopeful Thursday that he could tip the result for Biden. The PA, very reluctant to announce its results, had already announced a decision for Biden in Arizona on election night, as had Fox television. On Thursday, Biden led with an 86% tally with 50.5% ahead of Trump at 48.1%.

Trump’s election campaign announced he would call for a vote recount in Wisconsin for “irregularities.” In Michigan, she says she filed a lawsuit with a court asking for an immediate end to the count until Republicans have access to the polls. In Pennsylvania, lawyers hired by the Republicans want to prevent postal votes arriving by Friday from being considered valid – the United States Supreme Court had approved the rule. In Georgia, Trump’s campaign team sued because 53 late mail-in ballots were counted.

The legal dispute was echoed in the way the two candidates expressed themselves on Twitter on Thursday. Biden stressed, “Every vote should be counted.” On the other hand, Trump called in all caps to stop the count.

The American president is not elected directly by the citizens, but by the electorate. With the exception of the two states of Nebraska and Maine, their votes go entirely to the winner in the respective state. The electoral assembly meets on December 14.

In the by-elections to Congress, which took place concurrently with the presidential election, it became clear that there would be no major postponements in either chamber. Several decisions were still pending on Wednesday. For the first time, two black MPs were elected to the House of Representatives who profess their homosexuality – Mondaire Jones and Ritchie Torres.