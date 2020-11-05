PC Gamer: promotions on computers, accessories and games [Semana 05/11/20]

November is full of holidays, but most will fall on weekends. Despite this, there are possibilities of being able to enjoy a time of fun at home, because most of the year they are even dusty due to lack of use, which is very common for those who study or work hard.

Thinking of helping you to make your days off the most memorable and enjoyable times of the month, we’ve separated a list with several options of gaming computers and notebooks so you can retire your current machine and get your stuff up and running. games “on the rod”.

In case you need to give a gas in other categories, we also show some offers of monitors, headsets and other accessories from the gamer range to give you good value for money, in current prices, without giving up send quality suggestions.

It doesn’t end there! We have separated several game options so you can choose the ones that best suit your style while taking advantage of the discounts that Steam offers. We’ve listed over 20 of the most relevant titles this week, including The Sims 4, which are 75% off and come at an incredibly low price compared to the introductory price.

Remember, all offers are valid for a limited time, so don’t let this opportunity to save on quality. Now, without further ado, check out the full list!