Medical Robots Market Recent Trends and Developments, Challenges and Opportunities, key drivers and Restraints over the Forecast Period 2020-2026

Europe Medical Robots Market is registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market value can be attributed to Benefits provided by Robot-Assisted Rehabilitation Therapy Practice and Technical advancement in medical robot sector.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the Europe Medical Robots Market are Omnicell, Accuray Incorporated, Össur Corporate, Ekso Bionics, Elekta AB (pub), Varian Medical Systems, Inc., TransEnterix Surgical, Inc., Intuitive Surgical, Medtech SA, Aethon, CYBERDYNE INC., Honda Motor Co., Ltd, Hocoma among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2018 Hocoma is thrilled to announce the formal release of ArmeoSenso, a sensor-based response primarily for patients with mild to mild upper extremity impairment. With the help of patients expanding their treatment past the clinic divisions Hocoma’s modular Armeo Therapy Concept for all degrees of armed and manual functional restorations: thanks to its smooth-to-use interface and mild and compact design, patients can progress within their very domestic space in order to console themselves.

In February 2018, Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies announced the purchase of Orthotaxy, a privately-held manufacturer of software-enabled surgical technology, including a distinct robotic-assisted surgical method, this purchase underlines the dedication of the businesses to build an advanced and thorough digital chirurgical system that provides importance to clients and enhances the level of treatment for as many patients as feasible.

Market Drivers

Benefits provided by robot-assisted rehabilitation therapy practice is propelling the growth of the market

Technical advancement in medical robot sector is contributing to the growth of the market

Surge in capital for medical robots research is boosting the growth of the market

Announcement of IPOS By medical robot companies is driving the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Safety-related to robotic surgery is hampering the growth of the market

High robotic device costs with unjustified surgery advantages are restricting the growth of the market

Competitive Analysis:

Market Definition: Europe Medical Robots Market

Medical Robot is a robot that allows surgeons to conduct surgery more precisely. The sector of medical robotics is evolving. A broad range of medical apps have appeared, such as surgical machines, laboratory tools, tele surgery, remote surgery, and teleconsultation machines, rehabilitation machines to assist the blind and the deaf. Medical robots help with surgery and reduce the likelihood of infection. Medical robots are designed to increase the precision of surgeons and decrease the danger of diseases For example, heart bypass surgery is required, the neck of the patient is opened and lengthy incisions are created.

Europe Medical Robots Market By Product ( Instruments & Accessories, Robotic Systems), Application ( Laparoscopy, Orthopedic Surgery, Pharmacy Applications, Neurosurgery, Other Applications) country ( Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

