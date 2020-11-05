Breitscheidplatz: BKA boss admits his weaknesses

Berlin (dpa) – Almost four years after the terrorist attack on Breitscheidplatz in Berlin, German police are still looking for a Tunisian who allegedly gave instructions to the assassin Anis Amri via a chat from abroad .

It remains unclear where Amri got the murder weapon at the time and how he escaped from the capital after the attack, Federal Criminal Police Bureau (BKA) chairman Holger said on Thursday. Münch, as a witness before a parliamentary commission of inquiry.

The commission is investigating authorities who may have ignored or failed to pass on important information prior to the attack on Breitscheidplatz in Berlin. Münch admits that the attack on the Christmas market revealed various “weaknesses” in the fight against terrorism. These have now been largely eliminated.

Rejected asylum seeker Anis Amri was known to authorities as a radical Islamist. He shot dead a truck driver in Berlin on December 19, 2016. He then ran in the truck through the Gedächtniskirche Christmas market, where eleven other people died and dozens were injured. The Tunisian fled to Italy, where he was shot dead by police.

One weak point was that Islamists like Amri looked more at the likelihood of certain terrorist scenarios and less at the dangers to the individual, Münch says. He underlines the sharp increase in the number of investigations on radical Islamists between 2014 and 2016. And declares: “The resources available to the security forces have not kept up with the dynamics of development”.

Some members of the committee believe that the BKA should have undertaken the investigation into the subsequent assassin, also because he was traveling in several federal states. There has been no “formal takeover request” from any country, Münch says. In addition, the BKA was then “at full capacity”.

A chief detective commissioner from North Rhine-Westphalia said in 2019 that a BKA official told him on the sidelines of a meeting with the federal prosecutor’s office in February 2016 that an undercover officer from the police office criminal from the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, who had pointed out Amri’s dangerousness, “was doing too much work”. . The head of the BKA told him during the one-on-one conversation that this point of view was also represented by “all above”. When asked who meant ‘at the top’, the official named either the Home Office or then Federal Home Minister Thomas de Maizière (CDU) himself, as well as a senior criminal director of the BKA in the field of state security. Such an instruction did not come from him, assures the boss of the BKA.

He must also listen to the committee’s criticism because Islamist Bilal bin Ammar, who met Amri hours before the attack, was deported to Tunisia just weeks after the crime – mainly because it remains unclear where Ben is. Ammar stopped in the days following the attack. He himself pleaded for deportation, Münch says. Because he saw no possibility of imprisonment at the time. At the same time, he risked “committing serious crimes”. When Greens president Irene Mihalic criticized the fact that Ben Ammar was not even asked where he was after the attack during two BKA interrogations, Münch admits: “You are right”. He would also have liked to have been asked this question.

According to Münch, the chairman of the Federal Intelligence Service (BND), Bruno Kahl, should be questioned. In the evening, the committee also wanted to hear Lutz Bachmann as a witness. After the December 19 attack, the leader of the xenophobic movement Pegida from Dresden wrote on Twitter that the attacker was a “Tunisian Muslim”. At the time, Amri’s identity was not even known to the police. According to official information, his identity card was not found in the truck until several hours later. Bachmann should now explain how he arrived at this statement at the time. You don’t understand why the police never bothered to clarify this matter, Mihalic said.