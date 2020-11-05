Kruse after police frustration: I didn’t mean to offend anyone

Berlin (dpa) – Max Kruse has apologized for his insults to the Berlin police, but sees the radar check shortly after a Tempo 30 sign as “anti-social action”.

On his Instagram page, professional Bundesliga football club 1. FC Union posted a photo of the alleged crime scene where he was flashed with the words ‘pigs’ and asked ‘dear police’ to check their radars. , “Otherwise, I must act against it”.

Kruse said in another video, “Sorry for the cops if you felt offended. Maybe I’m wrong, maybe not. I’ll pay the fine anyway. “He drove a maximum of 40 or 42 km / h,” he said of the time he was flashed.

With his complaint, he did not mean “that I am allowed to drive over 30 and others are not,” Kruse said. He only wondered if the flashing was legal just five meters behind the sign. Another sign in his posted photo points to a nearby children’s facility. “I know of course the kids play it. Of course, like any other road user, I have to be careful, I do too. I didn’t want to offend anyone, ”remarked the ex-international.

“Highly anti-social,” he said of the action, “not the police,” Kruse stressed and added: “Pigs. Yes. I thought it was piggy action.”