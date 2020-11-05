IPhone 12 Pro disassembled revealing a complex and delicate process

The new iPhones arrive in Brazil on November 20, and one of the most targeted models will be the iPhone 12 Pro, to reconcile the advancements in this product segment, with the telephoto lens charging slightly less than the Pro Max model.

He even recently passed the JerryRigEverything channel counter, but calm down: this time the youtuber didn’t re-stress the product, but instead tried to find out how easy it is to open it. and change some components, such as the battery, for yourself.

This home interview did not start well, however: the YouTuber immediately broke the expensive screen of the smartphone, trying to detach the screen from the metal plate of the device. A little more care would have prevented this, at the same time that it does not fail to point out a certain fragility of the Apple screen, which has Ceramic Shield technology to prevent damage.

Inside, the device is as complex as the technologies it offers. There are only three cables separating the display board from the motherboard. One cable for the screen and the other two connected to the sensors of the Face ID and the front camera.

To avoid other hardware items, such as external camera module, battery, etc., there are almost 20 of these cables that need to be disconnected very carefully.

An interesting detail is that the camera module is protected by a metal plate which must be unscrewed. There is another separate module that houses the LiDAR sensor and the camera flash.

One trick we discovered with this teardown is that Apple sealed the area of ​​the chip tray and the Lightning connector with little erasers that help it tell that the phone is water resistant.

The battery turns out to be a challenge when it is first removed, as it is stuck with a layer of plastic. Starting off, the large induction charging module for MagSafe accessories is revealed.

In general, the iPhone 12 Pro doesn’t seem like an easy device to take apart, and a poorly fitting part can ruin the experience. Mainly because iPhones have security mechanisms that don’t think twice before blocking features like auto-brightness or Face ID when perceived violations in hardware.

The video is a curiosity, but if you need help with your device, it’s good to ask for authorized assistance. With the expected prices for Apple smartphones in Brazil, the maxim “cheap can be expensive” has never been truer!

