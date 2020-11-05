Intel Rocket Lake-S and Alder Lake-S CPUs are flashed

Intel is preparing answers to the competition with the arrival of Rocket Lake-S and then Alder Lake-S. The next core generations are hiding under these two names.

The first date is near. For the first quarter of 2021, the Rocket Lake-S processors will be born. The aim is to enable a leap in IPC performance with a new architecture. The “Cypress Cove” cores should bring a profit of at least 10% compared to the current references.

Intel Rocket Lake-S processor, a performance jump of 22% compared to Comet Lake-S

Intel Rocket Lake-S processor

A first picture shows a chip with a known design. This is hardly surprising given that it uses the LGA 1200 socket. One of the good news is compatibility. If Intel has the chance to bring a new generation of chipsets (the 500 series) to market, the Rocket Lake S chips can be used on the current 400 series motherboards. Performance isn’t the only goal. The processor giant also plans to expand its platform and catch up with AMD with support for PCIe 4.0.

Intel Alder Lake-S processor

Then Intel Alder Lake-S should start. This will be an important meeting. A new engraving unit, a new interior design and a new version are planned. The latter can be seen in a snapshot of a technical example. This 12th generation core comes with an LGA 1700 format; H. dimensions of 45 x 37.5 mm. We are therefore facing a processor that is larger than the LGA 1200 solutions (37.5 x 37.5).

The new design promised by Alder Lake-S offers a hybrid design. The internal organization of the processor is based on “big” hearts (Golden Cove) on one side and small hearts (Gracemont) on the other. This platform also offers PCIe 5.0 and support for DDR5.