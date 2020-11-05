At 15% CAGR, United States Proton Therapy Market Size is Expected to Exhibit 7 billion USD by 2025

Market Study Report LLC has added a new report on United States Proton Therapy market that provides a comprehensive review of this industry with respect to the driving forces influencing the market size. Comprising the current and future trends defining the dynamics of this industry vertical, this report also incorporates the regional landscape of United States Proton Therapy market in tandem with its competitive terrain.

Long term Growth Projection:

United States proton therapy market will exhibit growth by a CAGR of over 15% up to 2025 United States is anticipated to be the most attractive market in the proton therapy market industry The potential United States proton therapy market is set to cross USD 7 Billion by 2025

United States Proton Therapy Market (Actual & Potential), Patients Treated, Reimbursement, Clinical Trails, Proton Therapy Centers, Major Deals, Key Company Profiles & Demand Forecasts to 2018 – 2025 presents an in-depth assessment of the proton therapy market dynamics, opportunities, future roadmap, competitive landscape and discusses major trends.

The report offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual and potential market situation and future outlook for Proton Therapy in United States. The research includes historic data from 2012 to 2017 and forecasts until 2025. In 2017, IBA accounted highest number of proton therapy centers in United States

Hitachi has the second highest number of treatment rooms in United States

The report contains a granular analysis of the present industry situations, market demands, reveal facts on the market size, volume, revenues and provides forecasts through 2025. A comprehensive analysis has been done on market share of US proton therapy center (installed base) and treatment room by company.

The report also provides information on the proton therapy current applications and comparative analysis with more focused on pros and cons of proton therapy and competitive analysis of eight companies.

The report further sheds light on the number of treatment rooms, current and upcoming proton therapy centers. In addition, the report also provides essential insights on number of patients treated at US proton therapy centers. The report also includes assessment of US reimbursement scenario, proton therapy clinical trialsand offers a clear view of the proton therapy center component analysis.

Key trends in terms of venture capital investment, collaborations, partnerships, licensingand development agreements are analyzed with details. The report also explores detailed description of growth drivers and inhibitors of the US proton therapy market.

The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the USproton therapy market. The key market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview, product portfolio,US proton therapy centers developed by the companies, recent development & trends of the proton therapy market.

The Major Companies Dominating this Market for its Products, Services and Continuous Product Developments are: Hitachi,Optivus, Ion Beam Applications(IBA), Varian Medical Systems, Mevion Medical Systems

The Latest Industry Data Included in this Report:

Proton Therapy Market Size & Analysis (2012 -2025)

Proton Therapy Market Opportunity Assessment (2012 – 2025)

Number of Treatment Rooms and Forecast (2012 – 2025)

Proton Therapy Center (Installed Base) and Treatment Room Market Share: By Company

Proton Therapy Center Infrastructure Analysis: Treatment Rooms & Proton Therapy Accelerator

Major Deals in Proton Therapy Market

Number of Patients Treated at Proton Therapy Center

Proton Therapy Reimbursement Scenario

Proton Therapy Current Applications

Pros and Cons of Proton Therapy, Radiotherapy and Carbon Ion Therapy

Proton Therapy Competitive Analysis: By Company

Proton Therapy Center Component Analysis

Proton Therapy Clinical Trail Insight by Phase, Institute & Country

Key Market Drivers and Inhibitors

Major Companies Analysis

