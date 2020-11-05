COVID-19 Impact on Sports Medicine Market Size, Share, Industry Key Players: Smith & Nephew Plc, Stryker Corporation, Johnson & Johnson (Depuy Mitek), Arthrex, Inc., Conmed Corporation

Sports Medicine Devices Market was valued at $7,175 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $12,730 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.3% from 2018 to 2025. Sports medicine is a branch of healthcare, which deals with enhancing athletic performance and improving physical fitness. Sport medicine products promote early recovery of injuries and prevent the risk of future injuries. In addition, they are applicable across all other healthcare fields, as professionals in this field not only treat athletes but also patients suffering from various ailments.

Rise in incidence of sports-related injuries, increase in awareness about physical fitness, and supportive government initiatives drive the growth of the industry. However, dearth of skilled professionals and lack of guidance on appropriate administration of sports medicines hinder the market growth. On the other hand, surge in demand for minimally invasive surgeries would create new opportunities for the market players in near future.

Sports medicine is a branch of healthcare industry, which deals with the physical fitness of athletes. Moreover, it involves prevention and treatment of injuries related to sports and exercise. Common sport injuries include anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tears, ankle sprains, muscle cramps, and shin splints. Demand for sports medicine devices has increased considerably, owing to active participation of athletes in various sports across different countries. Various aspects of sports medicine such as indulging in sports activities for fitness, recommendations for physical training, and sports injury prevention & treatment further contribute toward the market growth.

Knee injury segment to remain lucrative through 2025

The knee injury segment accounted for about one-fourth of the total market share in 2017 and will maintain its lion’s share throughout the forecast period. This segment would register the fastest CAGR of 8.6% from 2018 to 2025. As knee injury is one of the most common injuries a sportsperson is prone to, this segment offers lucrative prospects for the market during the forecast period. The other applications analyzed in the study include hand wrist injury, shoulder injury, ankle foot injury, arm elbow injury, back spine injury, and hip groin injury.

Body reconstruction & repair segment to lead throughout the forecast period

The body reconstruction & repair segment contributed more than one-third of the total market share in 2017 and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is due to the rise in demand for surgical equipment in body reconstruction & repair procedures. However, the body monitoring & evaluation segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.9% from 2018 to 2025, owing to increase in inclination of people toward latest body monitoring and evaluation devices. The other segments analyzed in the study include orthopedic devices, body support & recovery, and accessories.

Covid-19 Impact on the Sports Medicine Devices Market:

Sports Medicine Devices Market Report provides an overview of the market based on key parameters such as market size, sales, sales analysis and key drivers. The market size of the market is expected to grow on a large scale during the forecast period (2019-2026). This report covers the impact of the latest COVID-19 on the market. The coronavirus epidemic (COVID-19) has affected all aspects of life around the world. This has changed some of the market situation. The main purpose of the research report is to provide users with a broad view of the market. Initial and future assessments of rapidly.

Torchbearers of the market

The report analyzes key market players namely, Smith & Nephew Plc, Johnson & Johnson (Depuy Mitek), Stryker Corporation, Conmed Corporation, Arthrex, Inc., Breg, Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., DJO Global, Inc., Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc., and Wright Medical Group N.V. These players have adopted various strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, expansions, collaborations, joint ventures, and others to attain a strong foothold in the industry.

