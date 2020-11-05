Diabetes Care Devices Market 2020-2026 is Growing So Rapidly || Leading Players –Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Dexcom, Inc., Medtronic

Europe diabetes care devices market research report has been produced with the systematic gathering of market information for industry. All this information is supplied in such a way that it properly gives explanation of various facts and figures to the business. The market data provided in this report helps to discover diverse market opportunities present worldwide for industry. This report gives accurate information about market trends, industrial changes, and consumer behaviour etc. Taking up such market research report is always very advantageous for any company, whether it is a small scale or large scale, for marketing of products or services. Analytical study of Europe diabetes care devices market report helps in mapping growth strategies to increase sales and build brand image in the market.

Europe diabetes care devices market is registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the increases incidence for patients with diabetes and development of the need for a quicker, healthier and effective method of diagnosing and treating diabetes. Few of the major market competitors currently working in the Europe diabetes care devices market are Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Dexcom, Inc., Medtronic, ARKRAY, Inc., Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG, AgaMatrix, Bionime Corporation., Medisana GmbH, Trividia Health, Inc., Rossmax International Ltd., Crownpeak Technology, Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi, among others.

Europe Diabetes Care Devices Market By Product (Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices, Insulin Delivery Devices), Distribution Channel (Institutional Sales, Retail Sales), Country (Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Competitive Analysis:

Europe diabetes care devices market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of diabetes care devices for Europe.

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2019, Nemaura Medical, a medical technology corporation based on the commercialization of SugarBEAT as a non-invasive, inexpensive and portable Continuous Glucose Monitor (CGM) for diabetic and pre-diabetic usage, today announced the first delivery of SugarBEAT for diabetic and pre-diabetic patients in the United Kingdom. Such deliveries were part of the first step of Nemaura Medical’s SugarBEAT roll-out plan following the recent authorization of the CE label in Europe.

In July 2019, Biocorp, a French medical device company, recently received $4.5 million to further improve and incorporate the Mallya Insulin Pen Smart Cap into Sanofi’s Unified Diabetes Care system, notes Close Concerns. The news came soon after Biocorp confirmed that Mallya had earned the CE mark as a category IIb medical device, rendering it the only company with this new regulatory classification. This thrilling first step towards a relationship with Sanofi, one of the three biggest diabetes care organizations, reinforces their place as the world leader in connected devices.

Market Definition: Europe Diabetes Care Devices Market

Diabetes is a disorder that cannot produce the insulin produced in the serum in the pancreas. Increased blood sugar induces untreated diabetes. Diabetes treatments are used for diabetes diagnosis in particular. Treatment strategies for diabetes are used to stimulate glucose in the body. It is used primarily for the analysis for glucose levels in the body. Blood glucose meters and strips are used to track glucose levels. Diabetes care devices are small in size and also compact.

Market Drivers

Increases incidence for patients with diabetes is driving the growth of the market

Development of diabetes technology is propelling the growth of the market

Raising awareness of diabetes care devices is boosting the growth of the market

Development of the need for a quicker, healthier and effective method of diagnosing and treating diabetes is contributing to the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Lack of compensation or strict rules is hampering the growth of the market

Low expenditure per person on diabetes is hindering the growth of the market

Consequences Associated to Insulin delivery devices is restricting the growth of the market

