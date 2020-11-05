Consequence of the pandemic: SEGA sells its arcade division to Genda

SEGA had to make a difficult decision not to end 2020 in the red, with the company having sold 85.1% of the shares related to the arcade division Amusement Center to Genda. This decision is directly linked to the fact that the company was financially damaged during the pandemic caused by Covid-19, as well as much of the industry.

This not very encouraging news for the Japanese company comes on the same year as the 60th anniversary, which was a historic moment for the company, which has great significance in the gamer market. Once the purchase was made, 14.9% of the actions to control the brand remained.

The fiscal year will not be very exciting for SEGA, which is expected to record a loss of 20 billion yen (~ R $ 1 billion), which will have a strong impact on the future investments of the manufacturer, which still operates and manufactures the arcades. with business games.

With this sale it was not clear if this production would change hands, but it is a moment of big decisions for the manufacturer, who made history with this type of game, but which ended up becoming more a nostalgic product that is widely distributed, especially in this new era of increasingly powerful consoles.

Even disclosing the percentages related to the share sale agreement, SEGA has not disclosed the full value of this acquisition, but this information is expected to be shared with the public soon, when the figures for the last fiscal quarter are released by the society.