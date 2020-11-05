With PCI Express 6.0 the milestone of version 0.7 has been exceeded

PCI-SIG announces that version 0.7 of PCIe 6.0 has been reached. This is an important step. The standard is deformed and loaded. It is clearly no longer possible to upgrade in the sense that its specifications are validated.

After the PCIe 6.0 standard passed the milestone of version 0.5 last February, it reached status 0.7. As we have already emphasized, this is an important step. This interface is intended to double the bandwidth compared to PCIe 5.0, which is not yet available on the market. Specifically in terms of speed, PCIe 6.0 promises 8 GB / s per line or 128 GB / s in x16 (full duplex).

PCIe 6.0, not before 2024 or even 2025

The “mainstream” market is just beginning with the introduction of PCIe 4.0 with the X570 platform from AMD. Its popularity will usually accelerate with the arrival of the Rocket Lake-S at Intel, which is expected in the next year. PCIe 5.0 is not planned for 2022, while PCIe 6.0 should land in a few years. A date in 2024 or 2025 is likely.

In the meantime, this standard will gradually reach version 1.0. With the announcement of version 0.7, the specifications can be sealed for the time being. A test phase is now being set up to reach version 0.9 and then 1. It is interesting to note the acceleration of PCI-SIG for the completion of the PCIe specifications. PCIe 3.0 was released in 2010, followed by PCIe 4.0 in 2017, PCIe 5.0 in 2019, and finally PCIe 6.0 likely in 2021.

The PCIe 6.0 standard was developed to meet the future demands of devices, especially in the corporate world.