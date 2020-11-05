Medical Aesthetic Devices Market is expected to reach at $17,992 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 10.0%

The global medical aesthetic devices market was valued at $9,235 million in 2016, and is expected to reach at $17,992 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 10.0% from 2017 to 2023. The dental implants segment accounted for more than one-third share of the total market in 2016.

There have been revolutionary advancements in the medical aesthetic devices, such as development of advanced aesthetic laser devices with extraordinary precision, computer customized capabilities, and easy operation, which deliver superior results for a wide variety of aesthetic conditions.

Medical aesthetic devices are used to treat impairments associated with a persons aesthetic appearance or enhance the same. In addition, these devices (particularly implants) rectify the malformations caused due to accidents, trauma, and other congenital disorders.

Market Segmentation:

The report presents in-depth insights into each of the leading Medical Aesthetic Devices end user verticals along with annual forecasts to 2027.

The market is evaluated based on its regional penetration, explaining the performance of the market in each regional market covering regions such as North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Key Findings of the Medical Aesthetic Devices Market:

The aesthetic implants segment accounted for three-fourths share of the total market in 2016.

The non-surgical segment accounted for a high CAGR of 10.9% from 2017 to 2023.

Hospitals & clinics accounted for more than three-fifths of the total market in 2016.

Asia-Pacific is expected grow at the highest CAGR of 11.5% from 2017 to 2022.

North America accounted for majority of the market share (two-fifths) in 2016, and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period, owing to increased adoption of medial aesthetics, enhanced technological advancements, and development of novel products by key players. In addition, rise in geriatric population, favorable reimbursement rates, prevalence of congenital tooth and face deformities, and advanced healthcare infrastructure fuel the market growth.