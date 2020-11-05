Critical Care Equipment Market 2020-2026 Evolving Opportunities || Major Players – Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Getinge AB, HEYER Medical AG, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

An ever-increasing competition has kept many challenges in front of the businesses. To beat these challenges and ride fast in the industry, Critical Care Equipment Market report is the key. The company profiles of all the top market players and brands with moves like product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions which in turn is affecting the sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values are revealed in this market document. Businesses can accomplish knowledge about complete background analysis of the industry which includes an assessment of the parental market. Key market dynamics of the industry is the best part about this Critical Care Equipment Market research report.

Global critical care equipment market is projected to register a substantial CAGR of 7.3% in the forecast period 2019 to 2026.

Some of the major players operating in the Global critical care equipment market are Koninklijke Philips N.V, General Electric, Integra Life Sciences Corporation, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Getinge AB, HEYER Medical AG, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Medtronic, and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Critical care equipment is crucial for patient care under standard operating conditions and its failure could cause imminent severe injury or death to users or patients. It helps in life threatening illness and injuries which can further create complications from various accidents, breathing problems and surgery. It requires attention by the team of specialists and health care providers in an intensive care unit. Rise in aging population, growth in drug delivery, increasing research and development, prevalence of chronic disease, advanced development in various parameter monitors, and increase in number of health care facilities across the world are increasing the growth of the global critical care equipment market.

Report Highlights:

Shifting Industry dynamics

In-depth Critical Care Equipment Market segmentation

Historical, current and projected industry size Recent industry trends

Key Competition landscape

Strategies for key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Segmentation: Global Critical Care Equipment Market

Global critical care equipment market is segmented into six notable segments which are based on the basis of product type, type of monitoring, patient, application, end user and distribution channel.

On the basis of product type, the Critical Care Equipment Market is segmented into ventilators, patient monitors, infusion pump, sleep apnea devices, blood warmer, anesthesia machine and defibrillator

On the basis of patient, the Critical Care Equipment Market is segmented into pediatric and neonates, adult and geriatric

On the basis of application, the Critical Care Equipment Market is segmented into deep vein thrombosis, pulmonary embolism, acute coronary syndrome, atrial fibrillation, hemodialysis, coronary angioplasty and surgery

On the basis of type of monitoring, the Critical Care Equipment Market is segmented into brain function monitoring, vital signs monitoring, neurologic monitoring and hemodynamic monitoring

On the basis of end-user, the Critical Care Equipment Market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, clinics, homecare setting, trauma center and others

On the basis of distribution channel, the Critical Care Equipment Market is segmented into direct tenders and distributor & tender

Product Launches:

In October 2019, B. Braun Melsungen AG announced that they developed the system of Space Infusion Pump Systems with STANLEY Healthcare’s software platform. This system is fully Integrated Automated Infusion Pump Platform with STANLEY Healthcare’s. After this development, the company enhances their credibility in the market.

In August 2017, B. Braun Melsungen AG launched Diacap Pro for the enhancement of care for dialysis patients. After the launch of new product the company enhances their product portfolio.

In September 2016, Medtronic announced the clinical data from Onyx Globe Data to represent the multi center, randomized clinical outcomes in nearly 2000 high bleeding patients. The study provides advances for physicians to determine DAT followed by PCI among high bleeding patients. The evidence for the approval of the product was to help clinicians respond to the needs of better clinical practice. By this approval the company enhances their product portfolio.

Key Opinion Leaders (KOL’s): Manufacturers, Researchers, Distributors, Bakers and Food Industrialists.

Industry Participants: CEO’s, V.P.’s, Marketing/Product Managers, Market Intelligence Managers and National Sales Managers.

