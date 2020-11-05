COVID-19 Impact on Drug Screening Market Global Industry Key Players like – Abbott Laboratories, Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Biorad Laboratories, Inc., Siemens AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Drug Screening Market by Products & Services, Sample Type, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023,” the global drug screening market was valued at $5,214 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $9,447 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2017 to 2023. North America held the largest market share with more than fifty percent share in 2016.

Download PDF Report Sample @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1070

Major factors driving the drug screening market are increase in drug consumption among youth, upsurge in consumption of alcohol and misuse of prescribed or illicit drugs by individuals. In addition, rise in awareness among the population in developing countries regarding adverse effects of drugs will help to boost the market growth. Further, governments of many developed and developing nations are raising funds to deal with increasing drug abuse and illegal drug trafficking, which will help to fuel the market growth.

Major factors driving the drug screening market are increase in drug consumption among youth, upsurge in consumption of alcohol and misuse of prescribed or illicit drugs by individuals. In addition, rise in awareness among the population in developing countries regarding adverse effects of drugs will help to boost the market growth. Further, governments of many developed and developing nations are raising funds to deal with increasing drug abuse and illegal drug trafficking, which will help to fuel the market growth.

Laboratory services are currently dominating the products and services segment and is expected dominate the market during the forecast period. It occupies more than three-fifths of the total market share because of need to hire trained professionals capable of performing drug tests.

Major Key Players: – The major companies in drug screening market include Alere, Inc., Drgerwerk AG & Co. KGAA, Abbott Laboratories, Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Biorad Laboratories, Inc., Siemens AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated and Express Diagnostics International Inc.

Various strategies adopted by these companies to gain stronghold of the market include partnerships, collaborations, approvals, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, expansions, and others.

In 2016, North America held five-ninths of the market share in global drug screening market, and is expected to continue this trend due its large amount of drug abuse and adoption of drug screening devices in the region. U.S. federal government is raising funds against illegal drug trafficking and driving the market in North America region. Asia-Pacific region is growing at a fastest CAGR in the forecast period due to increase in awareness regarding effects of drug abuse among developing countries. In addition, increase in investments in R&D by public and private sectors is also expected to boost the market growth. Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Drug Screening Market

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com