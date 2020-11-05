Global Diabetes Pen Market Outlook 2020: Opportunity and Growth Analysis – Dominated By AstraZeneca, BD, Eli Lilly and Company, Biocon, Sanofi, delfu-medical.com

Global Diabetes Pen Market research report has been produced with the systematic gathering of market information for industry. All this information is supplied in such a way that it properly gives explanation of various facts and figures to the business. The market data provided in this report helps to discover diverse market opportunities present worldwide for industry. This report gives accurate information about market trends, industrial changes, and consumer behaviour etc. Taking up such market research report is always very advantageous for any company, whether it is a small scale or large scale, for marketing of products or services. Analytical study of Global Diabetes Pen Market report helps in mapping growth strategies to increase sales and build brand image in the market.

Global diabetes pen market is growing at a substantial CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The rise in the market is attributed to increasing diabetes prevalence and corresponding rise in patients in need of regular insulin administration.

Some of the major players operating in global diabetes pen market are AstraZeneca, BD, Eli Lilly and Company, Biocon, Sanofi, delfu-medical.com., Owen Mumford., Wockhardt Limited (India), Smiths Group plc, P&B Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Nipro Medical Corporation, Novo Nordisk India Pvt Ltd, Injexuk, Mannkind Corporation, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Copernicus, YPSOMED, HTL Strefa, Merck & Co., Inc. among others.

Global Diabetes Pen Market By Indication (Type I Diabetes, Type II Diabetes), Product Type (Insulin Pens, Insulin Pen Needles), Type (Disposable, Reusable) Therapy (Insulin, Glucagon-Like Peptide-1, Growth Hormones, Fertility, Osteoporosis, Others), End Users (Hospitals, Clinics, Home Care Settings), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Competitive Analysis:

Global diabetes pen market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of diabetes pen market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Definition: Global Diabetes Pen Market

Insulin pen is equipment used to infuse insulin to a diabetic patient. Patients who are suffering from type 1 diabetes select insulin pen over any other equipment for their treatments. The insulin pen provides easier permeation of insulin in the body, offering precise dosages and less discomfort compared to that of vials and syringes and therefore is referred by patients and clinicians as well. Due to its low cost, its affordability is increasing among people. Insulin pen consist of two categories namely reusable and disposable insulin pens.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in the United States, more than 30 million people are suffering from diabetes and one out of four is not even aware they have it. Many others have pre-diabetes, which means that they have higher than normal blood sugar levels and can decrease their risks of emerging diabetes through pursuing healthy lifestyle changes which includes proper diet and exercise.

Market Drivers

Growing incidence of needle stick injury is driving the market growth

Reimbursement for diabetes management is boosting the market growth

Technological advancement in production of diabetes pens is flourishing the market growth

Extensive research and development is enhancing the market growth

Market Restraints

Safety issues related to usage is hampering its market growth

Stringent rules for new products development restricts the market growth

Table of Contents-Snapshot

– Executive Summary

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

Chapter 2 Industry Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 3 Industry Production Market Share by Regions

Chapter 4 Industry Consumption by Regions

Chapter 5 Industry Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

Chapter 6 Industry Analysis by Applications

Chapter 7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Industry Business

Chapter 8 Industry Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

Chapter 10 Market Dynamics

Chapter 11 Industry Forecast

Chapter 12 Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter 13 Methodology and Data Source

Key Development in the Market:

In June 2019, Rimidi and Companion Medical announced that they are partnering to upgrade data visualization for patients who are at high risk and are on insulin therapy. This collaboration resulted in the introduction of connected device namely InPen, which is FDA approved. This would further quicken the trial and error process of classifying the adequate dose for each patient along with reducing costs

