Mi Notebook 14: Xiaomi announces new cheaper version with 10 generation Intel chip in India

Xiaomi announced the Mi Notebook 14 in June 2020 in India and soon after also introduced the Mi Notebook Pro 15 to users who need the extra performance at work. Now a new version of Mi Notebook 14 is coming with pricing aimed at the incoming audience or those who need a new home office computer.

The new version is focused on students and therefore, unlike the standard model, it has a webcam in 720p HD resolution. In addition, it also has Xiaomi’s own technologies such as Mi Smart Share, which allows you to connect branded cell phones to your computer for quick and easy file sharing and unlock your computer using Mi Band. by Mi Blaze Unlock.

Speaking of the specs we have:

14 “FullHD 16: 9 display with 5.75mm bezels; 10th Generation Intel Core i3-10110U processor with integrated Intel Graphics 620 card; 8 GB of RAM at 2666 MHz DDR4; Windows 10 Home operating system; 256 GB storage on SATA 3 SSD; 46Wh battery which, according to Xiaomi, can last up to 10 hours; 1.5 kg in weight

The price is ₹ 35,999 (~ R $ 2,701.61) on Mi.com and other Xiaomi partner retail stores both online and physical in India, but it is possible to get a special discount up to until November 11, where you can buy Mi Notebook 14 for ₹ 34,999 (~ R $ 2,626.57).