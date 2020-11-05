COVID-19 Impact on Disposable Medical Sensors Market 2020 | By Philips Healthcare, Sensirion AG Medtronic plc, Honeywell International, Inc., Smiths Group plc

The global disposable medical sensor market was valued at $4,823 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $9,700 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2017 to 2023. The biosensor segment accounted for nearly three sevenths share of the total market in 2016.

Covid-19 Impact on the Global Disposable Medical Sensors Market:

Global Disposable Medical Sensors Market Report provides an overview of the market based on key parameters such as market size, sales, sales analysis and key drivers. The market size of the market is expected to grow on a large scale during the forecast period (2019-2026). This report covers the impact of the latest COVID-19 on the market. The coronavirus epidemic (COVID-19) has affected all aspects of life around the world. This has changed some of the market situation. The main purpose of the research report is to provide users with a broad view of the market. Initial and future assessments of rapidly changing market scenarios and their impact are covered in the report.

The patient monitoring application generated the highest revenue in 2016, accounting for about two-fifths of the total share, and is anticipated to maintain this trend from 2017 to 2023. The diagnostics application is expected to grow rapidly throughout the forecast period. This is due to the growth in incidence of hospital-acquired infections and increase in life expectancy among people.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include Philips Healthcare, Sensirion AG Medtronic plc, Honeywell International, Inc., Smiths Group plc (Smiths Medical), STMicroelectronics, Omnivision Technologies, Inc., TE Connectivity (TE), First Sensor, and Ambu A/S.

MEMSIC, Inc., Universal Biosensors, Inc., Biosensors International Group, and GeekWire, LLC.

Disposable Medical Sensors Market Segmentation:

The research offers a detailed segmentation of the global Disposable Medical Sensors market. Key segments analyzed in the research include by Product Type [Biosensors, Temperature Sensors, Pressure Sensors, Image Sensors, Accelerometers/Patient Position Sensors, Others], Placement Type [Wearable Sensors, Implantable Sensors, Ingestible Sensors, Invasive Sensors, Strip Sensors], Application [Patient Monitoring, Diagnostics, Therapeutics], and End User [Hospitals, Home Care, Diagnostic Laboratories, and Clinics] and geography. Extensive analysis of sales, revenue, growth rate, and market share of each FF and GG for the historic period and the forecast period is offered with the help of tables.

