Confusion Over Cologne Corona Testing

Cologne (dpa) – Bundesliga football club 1. FC Cologne were confused about the crown’s “unclear” results a day before the league game at Werder Bremen.

During the video press conference, which was postponed for more than an hour, Cologne CEO Horst Heldt tried unsuccessfully to provide definitive clarification on the results of the corona tests that the Cologne-based company had performed Thursday evening shortly after midnight.

“There were unclear results,” Heldt said. Consequently, training and discussions with the media were postponed somewhat. “Unclear means unclear,” Heldt said when asked, but stressed: “At the moment we have no positive results.”

Regardless of that, FC want to end their streak of failures at the start of Matchday 7 in the Bundesliga. “It is important for us to continue on our way and to stabilize ourselves further,” FC coach Markus Gisdol said ahead of Friday’s trending game (8.30pm / DAZN) in the Weserstadion.

Over the seasons, the Billy Goats have been waiting for a victory for 16 games. The away record in Bremen is worse than any other Bundesliga rival. Cologne have already lost 29 times to the Weser, and on the final matchday of the previous season they lost 6-1. “It’s still a thorn in the side,” Gisdol said, “it’s something else we want to sort out.”

In terms of personnel, there are some in the 16 tables. No big changes from the narrow 2-1 loss to Bayern Munich, which gives Cologne courage. “You always think of two or three positions. But there will be no big castling, ”said Gisdol.