Bodo Ramelow feels threatened by ‘lateral thinking’

In front of the house of the head of government of Thuringia, unknown persons put up a gravestone and advertisements for a demonstration in Leipzig. Bodo Ramelow sees this as an undisguised threat to himself.

Erfurt / Leipzig (dpa) – Thuringian Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow (left) feels threatened by the ‘lateral thinking’ movement after foreigners placed a grave candle and a call for a demonstration of the movement in Leipzig in front of his House.

Ramelow told Erfurt that a Telegram messaging service ‘side think tank’ had previously been asked to put things on its doorstep. The “lateral thinking” movement has been protesting for months against measures to contain the corona pandemic.

Police are currently investigating suspicion of the threat. A spokesperson said it was automatically reported. A journalist from “Tagesspiegel” had already mentioned Wednesday evening the Telegram chat on the short message service Twitter.

“Yes, I also feel threatened,” Ramelow said on the sidelines of a show for products intended to contain the corona pandemic on Thursday. The incident also makes him sad because a family with young children also lives in the building. These are people who have nothing to do with his politics or his office.

Michael Ballweg, initiator of “lateral thinking”, has distanced himself from the Telegram chat. It was not an official initiative exchange group. The action is contrary to the objectives of the initiative. “With such means, you can only achieve the opposite,” said Ballweg. In a Telegram discussion group called “Exchange – lateral thinking (361 – ERFURT)”, someone wrote that Ramelow was described as a bedside rug by Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU). “We should always put a rug in front of Ramelow’s front door.”

Ramelow commented: “We now learn that the privacy of politicians is no longer respected.” His name is not on the house. According to him, “lateral thinking” wants to scare you. He thinks it’s “unbearable”. “With the reference to a funeral lamp that was put to me this evening, I know how free-spirited these people are and how they understand the concept of freedom by intimidating politicians and their families.”

More than 20,000 people from different federal states are expected at the demonstration against the corona measures decided by the federal and state governments on Saturday in Leipzig. Since there are several counter-demonstrations at the same time, the police say they are preparing for a “very intensive operation, because a certain potential for radicalization is recognizable from all sides”.