Nokia 8.3 5G to be HMD Global’s first 5G cell phone in US, leaks say

rej November 5, 2020

Announced alongside the Nokia 5.3 – which officially launched in Brazil this morning (5) – the Nokia 8.3 5G could be HMD Global’s first 5G smartphone to arrive in the United States.

According to information obtained during a leak, the new middleman is expected to be marketed with a small name change. This is because the manufacturer has signed a partnership with the operator Verizon.

Thus, Nokia 8.3 5G changes its name to Nokia 8.3 5G UW. As strange as it may sound, this change is part of the operator’s marketing strategy to sell its 5G network in sub-6GHz or mmWave.

As of yet, there is still no specific date for the device’s launch in the United States. Either way, HMD Global is promising that Nokia 8.3 5G will be its first 5G smartphone to be sold globally, raising hopes for its announcement in Brazil.

Featuring a 6.81-inch IPS LCD display, the Nokia 8.3 5G has a Snapdragon 765G processor and is optionally sold with 6GB or 8GB of RAM. Its battery has a capacity of 4,500mAh, while the device’s Android 10 comes with a two-year warranty on major updates.

The Nokia 8.3 5G is not yet available in Brazilian stores. Be notified upon arrival.

