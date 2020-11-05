COVID-19 Impact on Infusion Pumps & Accessories Market 2020 | Baxter International Inc., Smiths Medical, Fresenius SE & Co., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Johnson & Johnson

The report states that the global Infusion Pumps & Accessories Market garnered $6.47 billion in 2016, and would generate $9.51 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2017 to 2023.

Infusion pumps are medical devices employed to deliver medications and fluids into patients body in controlled dosages. They are designed according to the usage; for example, for stationary use, the device is placed at patient bedside, and for ambulatory use, they can be wearable or portable. Infused fluids are various medications that are administered on the basis of patient conditions such as nutrients for eternal feeding, insulin, hormones, antibiotics, and others. Moreover, these pumps are widely used in healthcare settings such as patient, outpatient, private clinics, and at-home settings.

Key Players:

The key players analyzed in the research include B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Smiths Medical, Fresenius SE & Co., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Johnson & Johnson, CME Medical UK Limited, ICU Medical, Inc., Moog, Inc., and Terumo Corporation. They have implemented various strategies such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and others to gain the stronghold in the industry.

The major factors that drive the growth of the infusion pumps & accessories market include increase in incidence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular disorders, and cancer; growth in geriatric population who are more prone to aforementioned disorders; numerous applications of infusion pumps; and upsurge in demand for home-based infusion pumps products. However, high risk of postoperative complications after endotracheal intubation and dearth of skilled professionals limit the market growth. Conversely, development of technologically advanced infusion pumps and untapped potential in the emerging economies are anticipated to provide numerous opportunities for the market growth during forecast period.

Key findings of the Infusion Pumps and Accessories Market:

Accessories & disposables segment accounted for around three-fourths share of the global infusion pumps and accessories market in 2016.

Ambulatory surgical centers segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2017 to 2023.

Diabetes segment accounted for nearly one-fifth share of the global infusion pumps & accessories market in 2016.

North America accounted for around three-fifths share of the global infusion pumps & accessories market in 2016.

LAMEA is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.3% from 2017 to 2023

Gastroenterology segment contributed to the highest share in 2016 and is expected to maintain its dominant share during the forecast period. However, the chemotherapy segment would grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2023. Though the utilization rate of infusion pumps in hospitals is high, the home care segment would register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This is due to the technologically advanced products for home-based usage.

North America accounted for the highest market share in terms of revenue in the global infusion pumps & accessories market in 2016, contributing more than half of the total market revenue. This was due to the ease in approval and large usage of these devices to counter surge in incidence of chronic diseases. However, Asia-Pacific region would register the highest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period, due to upsurge in affordability, increase in healthcare expenditure, and rise in awareness towards infusion pumps.

