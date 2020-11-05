Nintendo Switch exceeds 68 million consoles sold and hits 3DS sales

Needless to say, during the novel coronavirus pandemic, the gaming market was one of the most targeted by those who, as practitioners of social isolation, were looking for new ways or stepping up their entertainment consumption.

However, Nintendo’s latest figures make it even clearer: the Nintendo Switch has hit the 68 million mark sold since its launch in 2013, a mark that leaves it triple the sales of its predecessor, the Wii U.

In the last fiscal quarter, ended September 30, 6.85 million new units were sold, including the hybrid model and the Lite laptop. A considerable amount, which helps the Japanese company to predict that in the next quarter it will exceed the total number of sales of the Nintendo 3DS, which closed its life cycle of 75.94 million.

With a long way to go, the Switch has the potential to become the manufacturer’s best-selling console, considering that in 2020 it has entered its fourth year of life, and that an average console is in the spotlight for six or seven years. .

As for games, Nintendo continues to show the strength of its unique ecosystem that includes characters like Kirby, Mario, Zelda, Pokémon and others: Animal Crossing: New Horizons – released in March – hit the 26.04 mark. million copies sold. In other words, almost 1 in 3 owners of a Switch owns the game.

The Super Mario 3D All-Stars collection, criticized for its lack of polish and new features, sold 5.2 million units in the first two weeks of marketing. It is not known whether this high figure was due to the short window of availability. From March 2021, the collection will no longer be available for purchase in any format.

Keep in mind that in September, the Switch officially arrived in the country. He is currently fighting for consumer preference with the all new PS5 and Xbox Series.

