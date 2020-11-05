Partially violent protests around the United States count

While the presidential race is not over, there are protests from the various camps in many places in the United States. Some demonstrators march with weapons in front of the counting offices.

Berlin (dpa) – Around the counting of the votes in the United States, demonstrations, some violent, have taken place in several cities. In Portland, Oregon, riots took place Wednesday evening (local time) on the sidelines of a protest.

Many people demanded that every vote be counted. According to media reports, store windows were destroyed. Police spoke of loaded weapons and fireworks launched at officers. The National Guard had also been activated.

In New York, there were clashes between protesters and police, according to a New York Times report. Police said they had arrested more than 20 people who wanted to hijack a peaceful protest. Protests were also reported in Chicago and Philadelphia, and according to the New York Times, several hundred protesters blocked a federal highway in Minneapolis.

In Detroit, Michigan, a group of protesters gathered outside a counting office and chanted “Stop the count,” as seen in videos from several media outlets. Also in Phoenix, Arizona, on Wednesday evening (local time), several dozen protesters gathered outside a government building where votes were being counted, as can be seen in footage on CNN television. According to a CNN reporter, some have called for the count to be stopped. Others, however, wanted all votes to be counted. Some had weapons like automatic rifles with them.