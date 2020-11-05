Sony Xperia 10 II: the Japanese may have canceled production to focus on 5G phones

And it looks like Sony will abandon production of a not-so-old smartphone. This is the Xperia 10 II model, which was announced in February and has not even been officially released in all countries where the company has a representative, such as Brazil.

However, the brand’s main rationale for this is that it is not aligned with the manufacturer’s goals in the mobile market for years to come, as the company’s goal now is not to produce only phones with 5G connection, which is being amplified. around the world.

Considering the specs, the device has the Snapdragon 720 platform, which is only compatible with 4G connections, which already automatically eliminates the template from the company’s future marketing strategy.

Another point that can signify the completion of the production of the product is the fact that it is not possible to change the chipset without making adjustments to the other components, which makes the investment even larger, leaving the device without manufacturing continuity.

In addition, a device has appeared in the ECC database, identified by model numbers XQ-AQ52 and AQ53, showing that this could be the production phase of 4G smartphones to be able to focus only on 5G, focusing on a segment that is high in the market.

Thus, it should not take long for Sony to launch premium intermediaries with processors compatible with the 5G connection, but it will be a while before the company confirms the information or not.

The Sony Xperia 10 II is not yet available in Brazilian stores. Be notified upon arrival.