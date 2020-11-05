International

OPPO Reno 5 is expected to arrive with a 4200mAh battery, 65W load and 800U density

rej November 5, 2020

In mid-October, OPPO made the Reno 4F official, which hit the market with a set of four rear cameras and two sensors for front composition, in addition to being equipped with the MediaTek Helio P95 processor.

Now everything indicates that the company is already working on a new generation for this line, which is expected to hit the market under the name OPPO Reno 5. According to more recent leaks, the device has already been registered with TENAA – Chinese certification body – and its details were leaked on Weibo by the profile of Digital Chat Station, which is known to get several pieces of information disclosed correctly.

According to reports, the supposed OPPO Reno 5 will arrive with a 4,200mAh battery and support 65W fast charging. The leak also indicates that its rear camera set will consist of a 64 MP main sensor, from one 8 MP ultra-wide secondary lens and two 2 MP auxiliary lenses.

Another important detail is that the device should already hit the market with the latest version of ColorOS – OPPO’s custom interface – based on Android 11.

The device’s registration documents say that two models will be released – PEGM00 and PEGT00 – but, taking into account the specifications, which are the same, these are two variants for the same device.

Details on the look were not revealed, but it will have dimensions of 159.1 x 73.4 x 7.9mm and feature a 6.43-inch OLED display and a 60Hz refresh rate. to the processor, OPPO Reno 5 must be equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 800U – which supports 5G connection – cores up to 2.4 GHz.

So far, there are no price predictions or even a launch date, but the OPPO Reno 5G is expected to hit the market in early 2021.

