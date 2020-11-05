Werder does not send national players abroad

Bremen (AP) – Bundesliga football club Werder Bremen will not release their domestic players for upcoming international matches. Bremen announced.

Only goalkeeper Jiri Pavlenka is allowed to play for the Czech Republic against Germany as the game takes place in Leipzig on Wednesday. According to “Kicker”, Marco Friedl (Austria), Milos Veljkovic (Serbia), Milot Rashica (Kosovo), Yuya Osako (Japan) and Josh Sargent (USA) are affected by the decision.

The background is an order from the Bremen health department which states that players returning from international risk areas must be in quarantine for five days. “We talked to our players and to the associations. FIFA releases clubs from the obligation to park if a quarantine takes place afterwards, ”said Bremen general manager Frank Baumann. “We know the players would like to come to their teams, but given the general situation, we can’t take that risk this time around.

Meanwhile, VfB Stuttgart want to allow their players to join their respective national teams despite the current pandemic. “If they have to be in quarantine for five to 14 days after and are banned for our next league game, that is of course not possible,” said coach Pellegrino Matarazzo and added: “I understand that if you are to be in quarantine afterwards, there is no obligation to be released. So it is important to establish good communication with the health authorities. We are in contact with everyone. ”He assumes that players could travel. “As far as I know, there is only one or two that we need the green light for.”

VfB wants to inform about the number of final nominations after the game against Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday (3.30 p.m. / Sky). Most recently, seven professionals from Swabia were on the road with their national teams – including the best Wataru Endo (Japan), Sasa Kalajdzic (Austria) and Orel Mangala (Belgium U21).

Arminia Bielefeld has not released four professionals for the upcoming international matches of their respective national teams. This explained Thursday the general manager of Arminia, Samir Arabi. “FIFA regulations have been changed. There is no obligation to park for trips to risk areas, ”said the 41-year-old. Affected players Sergio Cordova, Joan Simun Edmundsson, Cebio Soukou and Ritsu Doan are expected to be quarantined for five days after their return.

Cordova would play with Venezuela in Brazil, Soukou with Benin in Lesotho. Doan are said to have two caps in Japan and Edmundsson in Lithuania and Latvia. “So we won’t be deactivating them, we decided after consulting with various authorities and informing the players,” Arabi said.

Only the two national U21 players Amos Pieper and Arne Maier can play in the two international matches of the junior team against Slovenia and Wales. Both matches take place in Braunschweig.