Hartz IV sanctions: no law yet one year after judgment

Berlin / Nuremberg (dpa) – It has been a year since the Federal Constitutional Court severely restricted sanctions against Hartz IV beneficiaries. Authorities are no longer allowed to damage their wallets so severely due to misconduct.

Today, the German Trade Union Federation (DGB), the Greens and the FDP are pushing for the law to apply what the judges in Karlsruhe said a year ago – and beyond. Federal Labor Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD) is still guilty of the execution of the judgment, said social expert for the Greens Sven Lehmann of the German press agency in Berlin.

DGB board member Anja Piel accused the SPD and the Union of “putting the urgently needed amendment to the back of the law”. And the FDP also considers that reforms of the sanctions system are necessary.

The goal of the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs is still to reduce bureaucracy and modernize basic safety regulations. “To this end, simplified access to basic security will be extended beyond 2020,” a spokesperson said. The Karlsruhe decision should be understood as a mandate for the legislature to restore the right to reduce benefits in accordance with the constitution. Proposals in this direction should be awaited.

Since 2005, the employment offices have sanctioned uncooperative Hartz IV recipients on the “promote and demand” principle by deactivating the money. The Federal Constitutional Court ruled on November 5, 2019 that monthly reductions of 60% or more were incompatible with the Basic Law. Employment offices can reduce monthly benefits by up to 30 percent if Hartz IV beneficiaries fail to meet their obligations. Heil had described the judgment as an opportunity “in this coalition to make the whole system more favorable to the citizens and to reform it”. The legislator is now obliged to transpose the Karlsruhe specifications into binding long-term regulations.

Since the judgment, the old practice of sanctions has only been defused by instructions from the Ministry of Labor and the Federal Agency – but not by a new law. The corona pandemic has also resulted in fewer and fewer penalties. In April, employment agencies had to temporarily close their homes to the public due to the pandemic. According to the Federal Employment Agency (BA), the number of newly determined sanctions rose from 66,275 in November 2019 to 25,884 in April 2020, then fell to 6,013 the following month – until the summer, almost exclusively old files were being processed.

From now on, the Greens, the FDP and the DGB are calling for the structural changes promised by Heil. Lehmann said: “The fact that employment offices are still required to impose penalties for non-reporting or breach of obligations is absurd.” The corona crisis hits people with little or no income particularly hard. “It is all the more urgent to immediately impose a moratorium on sanctions pending new legal regulations.”

Piel, member of the board of the DGB, who also sits on the board of the Federal Employment Agency, told the dpa: “The Hartz IV standard rates are sewn to the brim, from so that each individual sanction falls below the subsistence level of the beneficiary. ” The legislator must improve. People shouldn’t have to take precarious work to avoid penalties.

The Director General of the Federal Agency, Detlef Scheele, does not want the means of sanctions to be completely slipped. “In order to be able to help people, we also need to stay in touch with them,” he told DPA. “We need a handle when people pull out and don’t keep their dates, for example.” Overall, however, there are only a few real violations.

Social policy spokesperson for the FDP parliamentary group, Pascal Kober, speaks out in favor of receiving sanctions: “A complete lifting of the sanctions would be the unconditional basic income by the back door,” said Kober of the dpa. Reforms to the sanctions system are, however, absolutely necessary. For example, it is necessary to accompany the sanctions for young people under 25 years of supervision by the youth protection service. Heil has “no interest in making improvements for the people of Hartz IV.” Korber said.