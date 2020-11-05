Nokia 5.3 arrives in Brazil for R $ 1,899 with two years of Android update

HMD Global has announced two new Nokia phones in the Brazilian market. After leaks, approvals and with a wait of almost six months, since the initial forecast was for May, the Nokia 5.3 arrives in Brazil. Although Nokia offers more advanced models, even with support for 5G, being one of the main infrastructure providers for this technology, the strategy here seems to be focused on more basic and mid-range devices.

Indeed, Nokia 5.3 is a typical middleman, followed by Nokia 2.3, which was announced in the first half of the year and marked the return of the Finnish company to the country. It should be noted that the model is manufactured in Brazil, which strengthens the sustainability of the HMD Global project in Brazil and the partnership with Multilaser in this process.

The company mentioned that the Nokia 5.3 was the first to be produced at the Brazilian partner’s plant in the city of Extrema (MG). In addition, in the presentation, the head of HMD in Latin America, Maurizio Angelone, mentioned that investments in the region will have a dual objective and that Brazil will have a strategic role in this expansion. There has also been talk of 5G, and HMD has said that when countries are ready for 5G, so will Nokia.

Let’s move on to more details about the launch:

Security Oct. 28

Nokia 13 Release

Nokia 5.3

The model is a typical midsize, equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset, accompanied by 4 GB of RAM and, in the Brazilian version, 128 GB of storage, which scored 168,027 points in the AnTuTu Benchmark, and makes games run well. with graphics in the holder. The display is a 6.55 inch HD + IPS LCD with a 20: 9 aspect ratio and a teardrop notch (for the front camera), and brings something rare to phones in its look. 2020, which is the inscription of the Nokia logo on the bottom edge of the model.

The IPS screen does not look like the best models with this technology, with a darker image and even adjusting the screen to produce warmer or more vibrant colors the end result is far from exciting. The Nokia 5.3 has mono sound, which can easily be muffled by hand, and the second speaker is reserved for calls.

The fingerprint sensor is located on the back. The battery has 4000 mAh, but its charger only makes 5W of power, that is, without fast charging. And in software, we have pure Android 10, since the device is part of the Android One initiative, with a promise of two years of software updates and three years of security updates, which doesn’t is not usual among its competitors. Dual-band Wi-Fi, FM radio, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and GPS are all part of the package, but there’s no IP certification, despite over 21 safety tests the device has undergone. during the manufacturing process.

For photos and videos, we have a total set of five cameras, with four rear and selfie cameras, and Nokia is highlighting the built-in artificial intelligence for scene recognition and the best settings for each. The main one has 13MP and comes with a 5MP wide angle and two 2MP cameras, for macro and depth sensor.

Selfies are 8 MP. The main camera does a good job in good lighting conditions, like most of its competition, and the ultra-wide, also with good light, does an acceptable job, with loss of textures and colors. more washed out. The problem stems from the macro camera, which has obvious focusing issues and provides less vivid photos, far from the competition. Selfies are good for a device in your price range, with balanced colors and good sharpness in good lighting conditions.

In videos, Full HD on the front and 4K on the back. Those who like to vlog will notice that there is no stabilization when recording. In the rear camera, videos are reasonable in good lighting, with colors preserved, but nothing special.

Nokia C2

Without fanfare, as it has done in other countries, HMD Global has also confirmed the arrival of the Nokia C2 in Brazil, a basic cell phone with Android Go as its operating system. With a plastic casing, the new device steps up the bet on basic models for those looking for an affordable cell phone. Its screen is 5.7 inch IPS LCD with HD + resolution and 18: 9 aspect ratio.

In addition, in order to reduce costs, HMD Global decided to bet on a quad-core processor from Unisoc – model not specified. The chipset must work with 1 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage, expandable via microSD to compensate for the low storage.

In the cameras, we have a simple setup: the main sensor has 5 MP (f / 2.2) and is the same one used on the front, which also has an LED flash for selfies. Finally, the device has a 2800 mAh battery, a P2 port for headphones and an FM radio.

Technical specifications

76.62 x 164.28 x 8.5 mm

6.55 inches – 1600×720 px

Nokia 5.3

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Processor: Octa-core up to 2.0 GHz GPU: Adreno 610 RAM: 4 GB Internal storage: 128 GB (expandable via micro SD up to 512 GB) Screen: IPS LCD HS + 6.55 “with 20: 9 aspect ratio and 2 glass, 5D front camera: Rear cameras: Main: 13MP f / 1.8 Ultra-wide: 5 MP (118 °) Macro: 2MP Depth sensor: 2MP Battery: 4000 mAh Charger: 5V / 2A Operating system: Android 10 (Android Go) Dimensions and weight: 164.3 x 76.6 x 8.5 mm and 185 g

75.59 x 154.8 x 8.85 mm

5.7 inches – 1440×720 px

Nokia C2

5.7 inch IPS LCD display and 18: 9 aspect ratio Unisoc processor (not specified) 1 GB RAM 16 GB internal storage Memory expandable via MicroSD card 5 MP front camera (f / 2.2) Single rear camera 5 MP (f / 2.2) 2800 mAh battery MicroUSB port, P2 for headset, Android 9.0 GB FM radio as operating system

HMD Connect

Whoever buys Nokia 5.3 will have the option of purchasing it with the new HMD Connect, an international data roaming service. HMD Connect enables people around the world to benefit from a single, hassle-free SIM data chip on the go, while maintaining complete control over their data plans.

Global Data Roaming HMD Connect makes it easier to stay connected, pay only for what you use, and currently works in over 120 countries. The SIM chip has 100MB free for those who buy it in the Nokia 5.3 package, and is only available for direct sale on the Nokia website.

Price and availability

The Nokia 5.3 starts selling today (5) with a suggested price of R $ 1899, in cyan green and gray. The model is available on the manufacturer’s website, as well as from retailers such as Americanas.com, Magazine Luiza, Casas Bahia, Pontofrio, Pernambucanas, Carrefour, Mercado Livre and Amazon.

It also has a partnership with operator Claro, in physical stores in Rio de Janeiro and online for the whole country. There it can be bought for 21x of R $ 65.20 from Claro Pós 10 GB. In the plan, customers can still browse unlimited apps like Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook.

Nokia C2 can be purchased from major retailers nationwide, such as Americanas.com, Magazine Luiza, Casas Bahia, Pontofrio, Pernambucanas, Carrefour, Mercado Livre and Amazon, in cyan green and gray, starting at R $ 799.00.

Nokia 5.3

Compare Expand

3 weeks ago Models appear to be unavailable, but with pictures and description on Multilaser website.

3 weeks ago Calendar split into 4 stages and will start in 2020, with an upgrade to 14 devices planned

The device arrives on the Indian market at a low price, just over 5 months after its international officialization

Newer smartphones from the company are expected to be announced at the time, including Nokia 5.3 and other products.

No more news

Nokia C2

Compare Expand

3 weeks ago Models appear as unavailable, but with pictures and description on the Multilaser website.

4 months agoHMD does not confirm or deny the arrival of the devices in Brazil.

The supposed device will succeed the Nokia 6.2 and is expected to launch alongside the Nokia 9.3 PureView in August

Three models expected to be the first to arrive at Nokia’s new company in Brazil 6 months ago

More news Nokia 5.3 is not yet available in Brazilian stores. To be notified upon arrival. The Nokia C2 is not yet available in Brazilian stores. Be notified upon arrival.