Infant Radiant Warmer Market SWOT Analysis by Top Vendors and Forecast Research to 2027

The infant radiant warmer market was valued at US$ 1,632.70 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2,420.44 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2020 to 2027.

A radiant warmer is body-warming equipment. Infant radiant warmers aid in maintaining the body temperature of babies and defining their metabolism rate. This variant of radiant warmers consist of an open tray (for keeping the babies), and the artificial heating is provided by a heating system installed above. The infant radiant warmers are used in clinical settings, including labor and delivery rooms, cesarean operating rooms, mother-baby rooms, newborn nursery, neonatal intensive care units (NICUs), and pediatric intensive care units (PICUs).The infant radiant warmer market is expected to witness huge growth during the forecast period on the back of the increasing rate of preterm births and rising incidences of maternal infections. Moreover, the market players are expected to leverage the growth opportunities presented by developing nations to foster growth in the coming years. However, disadvantages associated with infant radiant warmers such as chances of overheating, maintenance of the equipment and frequent sterilization limit the growth of the market.

Get sample PDF Copy @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00011727/

The growth of the infant radiant warmer market is attributed to factors such as increasing rate of preterm births and rising incidence of maternal infections. However, the disadvantages of infant radiant warmersuch as chances of overheating, maintenance of the equipment and frequent sterilization restrain the growth of the market.Natus Medical Incorporated; General Electric Company; Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited; nice Neotech Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd; Phoenix Medical Systems (P) Ltd; Fane; Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA; Beijing Julongsanyou Technology Co., Ltd; Atom Medical Corp;and Fyrom International are among the leading companies operating in the global infant radiant warmermarket.

The global infant radiant warmer market, based on product type, is segmented into standard infant radiant warmer, mobile infant radiant warmer, and others. The standard infant radiant warmer segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, however, the mobile infant radiant warmer segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period; this projected growth is ascribed tot he increasing incidence of preterm births, escalating number of product launches, and growing adoption of mobile infant radiant warmer in low-cost settings.

Moreover, the volume of infant radiant warmer market was 147,845 units in 2019 and is projected to reach 200,141 units by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2020–2027. The volume of the infant warmer is increasing due to the growing adoptions of infant radiant warmer by the hospitals and increasing requirements of the warmers during the early days of infant births. Similarly, the growing rate of preterm births and the rising incidence of maternal infection is anticipated to increase the demand of the infant radiant warmers in the forecasted period.

The report segments global infant radiant warmer market as follows:

By Product Type

Standard Infant Radiant Warmer

Mobile Infant Radiant Warmer

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Gynecology Clinics

Baby Care Centers

Others

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany UK Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of MEA

South and Central America (SCAM) Brazil Argentina Rest of SCAM



Buy this report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00011727/

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: sales@theinsightpartners.com