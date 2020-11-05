Home Diagnostics for Urinary Tract Infection Market Growth, Dynamics Trends, Efficiencies Forecast to 2027

The home diagnostics for urinary tract infection market was valued at US$ 847.85 million in 2019 and is expected reach US$ 1,354.02 million by 2027; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027.

The urinary tract infection (UTI) is more common among women than in men. The UTI is easy to cure; however, the untreated UTI may lead to a severe health condition. Therefore, there are various diagnostics kits available in the market for UTI. Several diagnostics kits are sold over the counter. The UTI diagnostics works similar to the pregnancy kits; they have a strip, which is held in urine stream for a few seconds or dipping into a sample in a clean cup. The rising number of UTI cases is increasing the demand for the home diagnostics kits. Additionally, the awareness regarding kits is likely to influence market growth in the emerging regions.

The home diagnostics for urinary tract infection market is driven by factors such as increasing prevalence of urinary tract infections and aging population. However, the lack of product awareness in emerging nations is expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period. Growing emphasis on home diagnostics is anticipated to generate lucrative opportunities to the market players.

i-Health, Inc (AZO), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Roche Holding AG), Acon Laboratories, Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company, Arkray Inc., BTNX Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Aytu BioScience, Inc. (Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc), Teco Diagnostics, and Atlas Medical are some of the leading companies operating in the home diagnostics for urinary tract infection market.

The growth of the home diagnostics for urinary tract infection market is attributed to the growing prevalence of urinary tract infections and increasing geriatric population. Based on form type, the global home diagnostics for urinary tract infection market is segmented into dipsticks, cup, dipslide, cassette, and others. The dipsticks segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and it is estimated to register the highest CAGR in during the forecast period.

Aged population is highly vulnerable to urinary tract infections, and aging is one of the prominent factors expected to increase the adoption of home diagnostics products for urinary tract infections. For instance, according to a study published on health blog in 2018, the prevalence of urinary tract infections among women over 65 years of age grew from 10% to 30% during the past decade in the US. As the geriatric population across the world is increasing, this association represents huge opportunity for the market growth during the forecast period. According to a study conducted by the World Health Organization in 2018, the population over 60 years of age will double from 2020 to 2050. Additionally, according to the same study, an estimated 80% of the aged population will reside in low and middle income countries by 2050, indicating huge demand for home based diagnostics products. As home-based urinary tract diagnostics products offer better convenience for old age population, it is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunity for the market players during the forecast period.

The report segments global home diagnostic for urinary tract infection market as follows:

By Form Type

Dipsticks

Cup

Dipslide

Cassette

Others

By Distribution Channel

Non- Retail Pharmacies & Drug Store

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Online Pharmacies

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany UK Spain Italy

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia South Korea

Middle East and Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa

South and Central America (SCAM) Brazil Argentina



