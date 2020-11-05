Dagmar Ziegler to become the new vice-president of the Bundestag

The SPD only wants to make financial politician Dagmar Ziegler the new vice-president of the Bundestag. She would take over the office of Thomas Oppermann, who died surprisingly.

Berlin (dpa) – The executive of the SPD parliamentary group nominates 60-year-old Dagmar Ziegler as the new vice-president of the Bundestag. She is supposed to replace Thomas Oppermann, who died surprisingly in October.

Faction leader Rolf Mützenich wrote this in a letter to members the dpa received. “Spiegel” and the German editorial network had already spoken about it. Members of the parliamentary group are due to vote on Ziegler’s candidacy on November 17. The plenary session of the Bundestag then decides on the staff.

The Parliamentary Officer of the SPD parliamentary group is a qualified financial economist and was Minister of Finance of Brandenburg and later Minister of Labor, Social Affairs, Health and Family. In the Bundestag, she is a member of the Development Committee and the Council of Elders. She is also spokesperson for curator Seeheimer Kreis in the SPD.

“Dagmar would be a good ambassador for a courageous and committed civil society in the East German federal states,” Mützenich said in his letter. With it, the East German states could be given a “public face”, also in the context of the forthcoming state elections in Thuringia, Saxony-Anhalt and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania in the coming year.

Mützenich proposes Josephine Ortleb as new parliamentary director. The 33-year-old represents the Saarbrücken constituency and sits on the family and human rights committees. He wanted to implement the pledge to attract more young members of parliamentary groups and women to leadership positions, Mützenich said. “In the crucial final months of the legislature, she could take responsibility for the increasingly important work in social media and the newsroom and, with others, strengthen the policy for women.”