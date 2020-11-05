Xiaomi presents a new telescopic cell phone lens that promises 300% more light

Xiaomi has just taken another step forward to offer public fans of the brand even better cellphones in terms of photographic quality. The Chinese giant has just launched a telescopic lens which also has a wide angle function, allowing flexibility of use.

Emphasizing on versatility, the new hardware has 300% greater light input, in addition to new image stabilization technology that will make it possible to photograph or film environments without affecting the final result, which ends up being be a way to create a new one. differential for the brand’s high-end devices.

Compared to the overall sharpness of the image, this new lens promises a 20% increase, giving more clarity to what is captured. Although this information has been exposed, Xiaomi has not yet confirmed what the aperture of the lens will be, and it also ends up being important to know what will be the maximum possible level of exploration of this one in more creative photos.

In the video released by the Chinese company, it is clear that the lens will have a different mechanism for taking the captures, where it will “jump” from the cell body, giving a more efficient approach to the object, something similar to this. that we see in digital cameras, as well as already implemented by Samsung in the K Zoom model, for example.

The fact that most cell phones today have a fixed telescopic lens will make Xiaomi phones with this new material already stand out from the crowd. There is still no information on future devices that will launch with this feature, not even if the Chinese will market to other brands, so we’ll have to wait and see what the company’s next steps will be.