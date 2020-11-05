Global Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth in Near Future|| Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Databridgemarketresearch.com announces the release of the report “Global Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market” Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By 2027. The market data analysed and evaluated in the world class Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market report makes to achieve the business goals and objectives in preset time frame. This market research report endows with productive ideas which in turn help to make the product more effective and striking in the competitive market. This report covers the specific study of the industry which explains what the market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, and global industry trends are. The Global Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market research report takes into account key product developments and tracks recent acquisitions, mergers and research in the industry by the key market players.

Global lung cancer therapeutics market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 12.4% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Some of the prominent players operating in this market are Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Novartis AG, Eli Lilly and Company., AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Merck & Co., Inc., CELGENE CORPORATION, AMGEN INC., Sanofi, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Pfizer Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., ALLERGAN, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd., and many others.

The lung cancer is a type of cancer which decreases the efficiency of lungs to supply oxygen to the bloodstream. This is one of the most common forms of cancers which accounts for the highest mortality rates. The lung cancer can be categorized as an uncontrolled growth of cell in the lungs. The main cause of lung cancers is pipes, cigarette smoking, cigar smoking, and asbestos exposure. Almost around 80.0% of the total lung cancers are non-small cell lung cancer. This kind of cancer is distinguished by their size as they are seen under the microscope. The most common symptoms of lung cancer are coughing, weight loss, chest pains, and shortness of breath. Lung cancers can be treated by various types of therapies like vaccines, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, and immunotherapies.

Increasing health tourism and growing government initiatives so they can launch new drugs for lung treatment will accelerate the market growth. Increasing demand for early lung cancer diagnosis and treatment is another factor which is affecting the market growth. Technological advancement and development in the healthcare sector along with the availability of advanced medicine will also affect the market positively in future.

Some of the launches and acquisition in the Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market are:

In June 2019, Biodesix, Inc announced the acquisition of Oncimmune’s laboratory and incidental pulmonary nodule (IPN) malignancy test. The extensive experience and patent portfolio of Oncimmune in autoantibodies and their relationship with cancer has inspired the company to consider the use of Oncimmune’s EarlyCDT Lung test as a strategic extension to our U.S. diagnostic test package. This acquisition will help the company to enhance their portfolio and strengthen their market position

In February 2019, AdoRx Therapeutics announced that they will partner with Johnson & Johnson so they can create lung cancer treatments. The new collaboration aims at developing treatments using the fit-for-use antagonists of AdoRx receptors. They are designed to modulate the effects of high levels of adenosine seen in the tumor microenvironment, which allows the immune system to evade cancer

Lung cancer is a type of cancer that reduces the efficacy of the lungs to supply the bloodstream with oxygen. The main factors which are responsible for the lung cancer are cigar smoking, asbestos exposure, cigarette smoking, and other. As per the size which can be checked with the microscope, these cancers can be differentiated. Some of the common symptoms of lung cancer are headache, bone pain, shortness of breath, chest pain, coughing up blood, and hoarseness. According to doctor, lung cancer usually damages the cells that line the lungs. Lung cancers are of two types non- small cell lung cancer, and small cell lung cancer. These cancers can be treated by various therapies such as radiation therapy, chemotherapy, vaccines, and immunotherapies.

Table of Contents-Snapshot

– Executive Summary

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

Chapter 2 Industry Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 3 Industry Production Market Share by Regions

Chapter 4 Industry Consumption by Regions

Chapter 5 Industry Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

Chapter 6 Industry Analysis by Applications

Chapter 7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Industry Business

Chapter 8 Industry Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

Chapter 10 Market Dynamics

Chapter 11 Industry Forecast

Chapter 12 Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter 13 Methodology and Data Source

Segmentation: Global Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market

Global lung cancer therapeutics market is segmented into seven notable segments which are cancer type, molecule type, drug class, treatment type, therapy type, end user, distribution channel.

On the basis of cancer type, the market is segmented into non-small cell lung cancer, metastatic lung cancer, mesothelioma, chest wall tumors, pulmonary neuroendocrine tumors, mediastinal tumors In March 2019, FDA approved the Roche’s Tecentriq in combination with the chemotherapy for initially treating adults with an extensive stage of small cell lung cancer. This would help company to enhance its customer base.

On the basis of molecule type, the market is segmented into small molecules, biologics. In January 2019, Bristol-Myers Squibb is entered into an agreement to acquire Celgene (U.S.). With this acquisition Bristol-Myers Squibb is able to create a premier innovative biopharma company which will increase the company’s product line for the lung cancer therapeutics market.

On the drug class, the market is segmented into alkylating agents, antimetabolites, mitotic inhibitors, multikinase inhibitors, EGFR inhibitors, others. In October 2018, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Compugen (Canada) has entered into a clinical collaboration for the evaluation of therapeutic regimen in advanced solid tumour. This will help the company to strengthen their market presence.

On the basis of treatment type, the market is segmented into radiation therapy, chemotherapy, targeted therapy, immunotherapy, and other drugs. In July 2017, AstraZeneca and MedImmune, which is its global biologics R&D arm announced that the FDA granted a Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the Imfinzi (durvalumab) for treating patients with locally advanced and unresectable NSCLC, whose disease did not progressed after the platinum based chemoradiation therapy. This would help in the expansion of the product portfolio of the company.

On the basis of therapy type, the market is segmented into single drug therapy, combination therapy. In January 2019, the company announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted approval for the new indication for ALIMTA in combination with the KEYTRUDA which is marketed and developed by Merck and platinum chemotherapy for treating the people with metastatic nonsquamous NSCLC, with no ALK genomic or EGFR tumour aberrations. This will create a landmark for the company and with this the company will be able to market their product in the U.S. market.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, homecare, others. In January 2018, European Commission approved Amgen and Allergan’s MVASI (Biosimilar Bevacizumab) which can be used for the treatment of certain types of cancer. This drug can be used for the treatment of metastatic or recurrent non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) or this can be used in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent non-squamous NSCLC when it is given in the combination with erlotinib. This drug can be launch will give a significant milestone to the company as this is used for a variety of cancer treatments.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, online and others. In January 2019, the company entered into a merger agreement with the Bristol-Myers Squibb Company under which the Bristol-Myers Squibb will be acquiring Celgene in a stock and cash transaction with the equity value of around USD 7400 million. This would help in the expansion of the product portfolio of the companies.



Product Launch

In November 2018, Johnson & Johnson and Janssen Biotech(U.S.) launched a potentially more than USD 1.255 billion collaboration with Seoul-based Yuhan Corporation (South Korea) for the development of its non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) drug, Lazertinib. This drug is now under study in an ongoing Phase I/II trial in South Korea. The new product launch will increase the company’s product line for the lung cancer treatment.

In April 2018, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd has launched Tecentriq in India which can be used for two types of cancers – urothelial carcinoma and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). This will give the company to expand their market in Indian market.

